After arrest, José Dumont will be replaced by Jackson Antunes in soap opera

posted on 09/19/2022 19:06 / updated on 09/19/2022 19:09



Jackson Antunes had replaced José Dumont in ‘All the flowers’ – (credit: Arquivo Personal)

Actor Jackson Antunes was appointed to replace José Dumont in the soap opera all the flowers, written by João Emanuel Carneiro and which will premiere on Globoplay in October. Dumont was dropped from the soap after being arrested for possession of child pornography.

The information was released by the columnist Patricia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo. Antunes is expected to start recording next week. Dumont had already recorded several scenes that will be re-recorded.

Jackson will play the character Rooster. The antagonist has involvement with human trafficking and is in love with Zoé (Regina Casé), the main villain of the plot.

This year, Antunes appeared in a cameo as the pawn Túlio in wetland. And it’s in the air as Léo, also a villain, in The favoritewhich is being reproduced in the Worth seeing again.

O Mail contacted Globo to confirm the information about the replacement, but so far has not received a response.

caught red-handed

José Dumont was arrested in the act in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday (15/9), accused of storing photos and videos of child pornography and investigated for the complaint of paying for sex with a 12-year-old teenager.

In a note — in the last week —, Rede Globo issued a statement informing the exclusion of the author of the soap opera. “No abusive and criminal behavior is tolerated, even if it occurs in the personal lives of contractors,” the statement reads.

For the Police, the author confirms the possession of the contents, claiming that the intention would be for “consultations and studies” for “the future realization of a work on the subject, without taboos or filters”. The testimony was published by the newspaper The globe.

Dumont worked on more than 15 soap operas and series by Globo and the extinct Manchete, in addition to films and plays. His last role at Globo was as Colonel Eudoro Mendes in in the emperor’s timein 2021.

*Intern under the supervision of Ronayre Nunes