After GTA 6 leak, Diablo 4 leaks almost 40 minutes of gameplay; check out

The last weekend was marked by leaks in the gaming industry. In addition to never-before-seen gameplay videos from GTA 6which is already considered one of the biggest leaks in the video game industry, Diablo IV had almost an hour of leaked gameplay.

In the videos, you can see a watermark that says “Private Test Build” or “Private Test Build”, which could indicate that the leaked gameplay came from someone with access to an exclusive test build of Diablo IV.

In the material released via Reddit by user u/iV1rus0, it is possible to see a little more of the combat, customization and even the map of Blizzard’s newest RPG. The material is available at this link and can also be seen in the video below. However, it is worth emphasizing that all leaked clips of Diablo IV can be removed from the internet at any time.

Previously, leaks already showed the character creation screen and even an epic battle against one of the bosses of Diablo IV.

What do we already know about Diablo IV?

Blizzard has already revealed that the game will not be playable offline, but will feature crossplay and cross-progression, as well as a local co-op mode. In addition, you can already sign up for a chance to play the beta version of the game. To do so, simply visit the game’s official page and select the ”register” option.

Diablo IV was announced at Blizzcon 2019 and will be released in 2023, but remains without a set date, and the title will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via Battle.net.