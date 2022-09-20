After the incident was registered by MC Créu, Naldo Benny says: ‘I had an explosive attitude’ | celebrities



After threatening MC Créu, Naldo Benny says he had an explosive attitude

Published 09/20/2022 11:01

Rio – The controversy between Naldo Benny and MC Créu gained a new chapter this Monday. Ellen Cardoso’s husband, confined in ‘A Fazenda 14’, on Record TV, backtracked on the threats she made against the funk singer shortly after he filed a report and threatened to sue him. The owner of the hit ‘Amor de Chocolate’ said he had an explosive attitude, stressed that he will not hit anyone and apologized to fans.

“Tuesday, words were used, they called my wife a bad character, that she was not a trustworthy person. He even said that when he came in he said he was going to put his finger in her face and such, being a coward. My wife is there inside, I’m taking the attitude of a husband who loves, a father who saw my daughter crying. I saw my daughter crying because of this clowning. Of course I’m not going to go out hitting anyone”, began Naldo.

“For every action, there’s a reaction and I react as her husband. She’s not out here to defend herself. Of course I’m not going to go out hitting anyone and of course we’re going to see each other civilly and criminally. It messed with my family, it messed with with me. You won’t make fun of my wife or my family. I had an explosive attitude, yes, when I was angry. I want to apologize to my fans, I was nervous, upset, I used profanity”, he highlighted.

remember the case

During a dynamic of “A Fazenda 14”, at dawn on the 14th, MC Créu revealed that he has not spoken to Ellen Cardoso for ten years and accused her of having character flaws. “I know her very well. It’s been 10 years or more that we haven’t spoken. A lot could have changed in that time. She’s a person who has serious character flaws, she goes over anything for her goals. always”, said the funk singer.

The former dancer countered the singer and said that he tried to register the name ‘Moranguinho’ without consulting her and did not fulfill the contract they had, when they worked together in the 2000s. had to fulfill his contract with me. He didn’t, I’m not obliged to stay there earning R$200 (to work as his dancer)”, she fired, recalling an argument the two had in a hotel.” He said that without him I would be nobody. He was so dirty, he tried to register the name Strawberry Shortcake, but I had already registered it before. I already introduced myself as Strawberry Shortcake”.

After the controversy, Naldo Benny commented on the matter and threatened to ‘give a break’ to MC Créu. “If you say my wife’s name again I’ll go inside your house and get you and I’ll give you a dick. I’m saying, there’s no police or anything. who continued: “A thing from thirteen years ago you are bringing up now. She wasn’t even my wife, now she is the mother of my daughter and my wife. I’ll pick you up inside your house and I’ll give you a dick, I’m talking about man to man. Forget about my wife, now it’s you and me.”

MC Créu then took the necessary legal action after being threatened. The singer filed a complaint against Ellen Cardoso’s husband and promised to sue him. The delegate of the 43rd DP (Guaratiba), Márcia Julião informed that as it is an action of “less offensive potential”, the two artists will be summoned, by the Justice, to participate in a conciliation hearing. The objective would be to mediate a possible understanding between them.