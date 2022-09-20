After threats, MC Créu registers a case against Naldo and promises to sue him | celebrities



MC Créu files a complaint against Naldo BennyInstagram Playback

Rio – MC Créu informed fans, through Instagram Stories, this Sunday, that he took the necessary legal measures after being threatened by Naldo Benny. The singer filed a complaint against Ellen Cardoso’s husband, confined in ‘A Fazenda 14’, on Record TV, at the 43rd Police Station, in Guaratiba, and promised to sue him. It’s just that the owner of the hit ‘Amor de Chocolate’ said he ‘would give a dick’ to the funkeiro after he detonated Strawberry Shortcake while competing for a spot on the rural reality.

“I came across a video of me being threatened in every way. I was guided by my lawyers to do exactly what I did. First thing: I went to the police station, I already made all the records that had to be done. This week, the individual already receives a piece of paper to explain what happened”, began Créu.

“Second, yes, we are going to file a lawsuit. We are going to sue you for everything possible. Third: express my outrage at Instagram and Facebook for allowing this to happen here on the platform. This is not against the rules of the platform? We can no longer allow Instagram to be the stage, for anyone to pick up the phone and threaten the other”, he concluded.

remember the case

During a dynamic of “A Fazenda 14”, at dawn on the 14th, MC Créu revealed that he has not spoken to Ellen Cardoso for ten years and accused her of having character flaws. “I know her very well. It’s been 10 years or more that we haven’t spoken. A lot could have changed in that time. She’s a person who has serious character flaws, she goes over anything for her goals. always”, said the funk singer.

The former dancer countered the singer and said that he tried to register the name ‘Moranguinho’ without consulting her and did not fulfill the contract they had, when they worked together in the 2000s. had to fulfill his contract with me. He didn’t, I’m not forced to stay there earning R$200 (to work as his dancer)”, she fired, recalling an argument the two had in a hotel.” He said that without him I would be nobody. He was so dirty, he tried to register the name Strawberry Shortcake, but I had already registered it before. I already introduced myself as Strawberry Shortcake”.

After the controversy, Naldo Benny spoke out on the subject and threatened to ‘give a dick’ to MC Créu. “If you say my wife’s name again I’ll go inside your house and get you and I’ll give you a dick. I’m saying, there’s no police or anything. who continued: “A thing from thirteen years ago you are bringing up now. She wasn’t even my wife, now she is the mother of my daughter and my wife. I’ll pick you up inside your house and I’ll give you a dick, I’m talking about man to man. Forget about my wife, now it’s you and me.”