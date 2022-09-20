against repeating looks, she has sold more than 5 thousand pieces

Jade Picon divided opinions by revealing in “Pod Delas” that she never repeats the clothes she has already shown on her social networks.

This column of splash discovered that the influencer, who debuts as an actress in “Travessia” (Globo), has sold more than 5 thousand pieces of her closet at an online thrift store. She has 94,000 followers on the sales website “Enjoei”.

According to a publication in the newspaper “Extra” in early September, the ex-BBB sells everything from underwear (R$25.00) to a jacket (R$2,500). The column confirmed the information and went after some items sold by Jade Picon.

Among the highlights, a Diesel double-sided jacket for R$2,000, a Stella McCartney flats for R$1,200, and a Dust of Gods denim jacket for R$2,500. You can find a top for R$50.00 and a crop top for R$35.00. Currently, Jade Picon has 182 pieces for sale.

“I like to always be innovating. This outfit I’m wearing, I’ll never wear it again, because for me it’s going to be marked as Rock in Rio, Americanas, Pod Delas. My head won’t let it”, Jade said in podcast interview.

Earlier, in the same podcast, she had said that she prefers versatile pieces when buying clothes for herself: “I’m boring, okay? For me to spend a lot of money on a piece of clothing, it has to be multipurpose. I have to imagine myself using at least five different ways. When it’s double-sided, it won me over”.

Pieces sold by Jade Picon

Reviews:

In social networks, Jade Picon was criticized for not liking to repeat looks.

“It goes beyond ‘working with the image’ or ‘she returns the clothes’. The problem is the power of influence she has and how it can reach a person who doesn’t have the money to have more than one pair of jeans in her closet. clothes. There is a lack of responsibility in this crowd that influences millions”, wrote a Twitter user.

“Jade took disposable panties to the BBB and the people are impressed because she spoke on a podcast that doesn’t repeat clothes”, commented another person on the social network.