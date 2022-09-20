Aid Brazil of R$ 741 now in September? Who gets?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Aid Brazil is being used by criminals to apply scams

Most Brazilians who receive Auxílio Brasil already know that the government increased the amount of the installment to R$ 600 monthly until December of this year (2022). Even if there is a floor for the benefit, there is no maximum amount for payments.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the average amount paid to 20.2 million families in August was R$607.52. However, some municipalities had a higher average value, reaching R$ 741.48 in some cases.

Additional benefits of Aid Brazil

There are nine additional benefits that can increase the value of the program installment, but each of them has different criteria. The family that is entitled to the extras will be able to significantly increase the value of their share and the average of their municipality or state. Discover all the extras below:

Rural Productive Inclusion Aid: R$ 200 as an incentive to family farmers;

Child Citizen Assistance: from R$200 to R$300 to guarantee access to early childhood education;

School Sports Aid: 12 installments of R$100 plus a share of R$1,000 for families of students who participate in sports competitions;

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: R$ 200 for those who prove a formal employment relationship;

Transition Compensatory Benefit: will be calculated individually;

Family Composition Benefit: R$ 65 per pregnant woman or child aged between 3 and 21 years old;

Early Childhood Benefit: R$130 per child aged between 0 and 36 months;

Benefit for Overcoming Extreme Poverty: the value will be calculated individually;

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: 12 installments of R$100 and a quota of R$1,000 are available for families of students who excel in scientific and academic competitions.

Brazil Assistance Calendar

Check the complete Auxílio Brasil payment schedule for the month of September. The amount will be deposited according to the end of the NIS (Social Identification Number) of the beneficiaries, see the dates:

NIS 1: September 19;

NIS 2: September 20;

NIS 3: 21 September;

NIS 4: 22 September;

NIS 5: September 23;

NIS 6: 26 September;

NIS 7: 27 September;

NIS 8: 28 September;

NIS 9: 29 September;

NIS 0: 30th of September.

Image: rafapress / shutterstock.com