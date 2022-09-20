Amazon Launches New 16GB Kindle Paperwhite; see price

Raju Singh 2 mins ago Technology Comments Off on Amazon Launches New 16GB Kindle Paperwhite; see price 0 Views

Without making too much of a fuss, the amazon launched the new Kindle Paperwhite with 16 GB. The model has twice the storage of the previous version and arrives for readers on the 8th of November.

The new e-reader is still only black and weighs 205 grams. Perhaps the biggest differentiator of the Kindle Papaerwhite for the most basic versions is that the digital reader offers a reading like real paper, even in sunlight.

The product is also waterproof (IPX8), supporting immersion in 2 meters of fresh water for 60 minutes, according to the manufacturer.

amazonKindle Paperwhite is waterproof.

The device has a 6.8-inch screen, 300 ppi anti-glare and thinner edges, with adjustable light temperature and a battery life of up to 10 weeks. The charge, of course, is based on a daily 30-minute reading with Wi-Fi off and lighting at level 13.

Price of the new Kindle

The new 16GB Kindle Paperwhite costs BRL 799, in up to 12 installments of R$ 66.62 without interest. In cash, readers have a 5% discount, with the gadget costing BRL 759.05.

The 8 GB version costs R$ 699, also divided into up to 12 times of R$ 58.25. Those who choose to pay all at once buy the Kindle Papaerwhite for R$ 664.05.

More details are available on the product’s official website on Amazon.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

How to make your cell phone say out loud who is calling you

You know those moments when someone calls you, but they’re not that close to their …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved