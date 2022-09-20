amount of BRL 1,212 is PAID this TUESDAY (20/09)? See the PIS 2021 BASE YEAR CALENDAR and the PIS TABLE

Private initiative workers from all over the country are waiting for the payment of PIS base year 2021.

As is known, the benefit includes professionals who worked in 2021 and should be paid this year.

The covid-19 pandemic, however, caused the delay payment schedule.

In this article, see Latest news of PIS and:

PIS Calendar;

PIS table;

PIS 2021;

PIS base year 2021;

PIS Calendar 2022;

PIS 2022

PIS 2023

PIS PAYMENT IN DELAY



As explained above, the deposit of PIS (Social Integration Program) is delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, the PIS in 2021 – PIS base year 2021 still had a payment schedule released.

2021 BASE YEAR PIS WILL BE PAID WHEN?

It is expected, still for this year, that the Deliberative Council of the Fund for Support to Workers (Codefat) will meet with the federal government later this year. The goal is to organize and schedule the payment date of the PIS base year 2021.

If the PIS is not deposited yet in 2022, the payment PIS base year 2021 should take place in 2023.

The good news is that if paid in 2023, workers will receive a higher amount.

HIGHER VALUE PIS BASE YEAR 2021

As mentioned in the previous topic, if the payment of PIS base year 2021 is done in 2023, the value will be higher.

That’s because the payment of PIS is related to the value of the minimum wage.

This month, the federal government sent a proposal that provides for a minimum wage of R$ 1,302.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS?

Workers who: