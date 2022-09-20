Ana Clara takes command of reality show ‘Túnel do Amor’ in place of Marcos Mion

Presenter Marcos Mion left the command of the reality show Túnel do Amor, shown by Multishow and Globoplay, after a season at the head of the attraction, which is now in preparation for the 2023 edition. The place left by the veteran will be taken by Ana Clara, Reality experience. The show does not yet have an exact premiere date.

The information is from the Extra newspaper. According to the publication, Marcos Mion continues to present “Caldeirão”, on Saturday afternoons on TV Globo. In addition to open TV, he will now dedicate himself to projects at Multishow, but this time in an attraction aimed at the music world. Before the premiere of the first season of Túnel do Amor, which was shown this year 2022, the presenter came to define the reality as unstable and unpredictable.

“It’s a first-of-its-kind experiment where not only do you have to do well, but your best friend does too”, Mion said at the time. More than friends, Cupids. This is how the program was defined, which had ten pairs of friends divided into two houses. The goal is to choose, each for their respective partner, the ideal crush for a date. In the new reality show, friendship is put to the test and participants answer the big question: is there love at the end of the tunnel?

Ana Clara, in turn, seems to be the right person to assume responsibility. With participation in Big Brother Brasil 18 and remarkable passage in charge of programs about the reality itself in later editions, the presenter will now command ten pairs of friends separated by a tunnel with the challenge of finding the ideal crush.