Ana Maria leaves Felipe Andreoli embarrassed: “I’m even sweating”

The journalist was embarrassed not knowing the question asked by the presenter

In addition to talking about the world of sport during the More you This Monday (19), Felipe Andreoli was embarrassed not knowing how to answer a question asked by Ana Maria, who wanted to know who Inter would play with. He ended up getting the answer wrong and didn’t hide it: “I’m even sweating in here.”

The commander of Globo Esporte talked about the classification of the teams, until he mentioned Colorado, and the veteran wanted to know who the team would play in the next match, and that’s when the moment began. “Who does Inter play with today?”, she questioned her.

“Then you got me Ana Maria”, assumed Felipe Andreoli. “Guys, he talks about Inter… I want to know”followed Ana Maria, laughing, putting the journalist on the wall.

Taken by surprise, Felipe Andreoli said that he ended up focusing on another subject, and that’s why he didn’t remember the answer. “Every time… today there was a judo business, I studied judo. It will be against Bragantino, Ana Maria”, he shot. “What a thing, ready, against Bragantino”, said Ana Maria, with a fit of laughter.

Embarrassed and also taking it all in stride, Felipe Andreoli joked with the presenter. “The thing she likes the most is when she picks me up and I can’t figure out a thing,” he pointed out. “That’s not it, folks. it’s not natural [querer saber]?”, asked the Globo veteran to the cameras.

It was there that Felipe Andreoli if you realized you gave the wrong answer, and even Louro Mané joked that they should change the subject. “It’s Atletico Goianiense. I’m even sweating here.” confessed, while Ana Maria continued with her crisis of laughter.

Finally, the commander of Mais Você decided to change the subject to be able to contain herself. “I’ll take a break here… sorry. I’m going back to normal”, concluded Ana Maria.