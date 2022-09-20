Ana Paula Siebert talks about financial independence in her marriage to Roberto Justus | celebrities



Ana Paula Siebert talks about financial independence in her relationship with Roberto JustusPlayback / Instagram

Rio – Ana Paula Siebert used social networks, on Monday night, to have a quick conversation with her followers, and ended up being questioned about her financial independence. On Instagram, the model, who is married to Roberto Justus, answered the internet user’s question and stated that she has achieved stability through her own work.

“What is the percentage of your financial independence?”, asked a follower at the time of the interaction. “I get asked a lot about how much I earn, about my community of property, about who pays what… And obviously I’m not going to talk about it here, it doesn’t fit. It doesn’t make sense. I’m not here to share these things”, Ana began. Paula via stories.

“Today, after a lot of work, I am independent to have a very good, comfortable and stable life. However, Roberto takes care of the house, of us and is very generous! He has always been like that and nothing has changed… I work to accomplish my dreams, build my wealth and take care of my family. To feel fulfilled. He complains that I work too much, but he’s proud of the professional I am. And that’s the most important thing”, explained the influencer.

The couple met when the model participated in the reality show “O Aprendiz”, by Rede Record, in 2009, but began their relationship four years later, when Ana Paula participated in the selection of “Apprentice – O Return”. The two have been married since 2015 and are parents to 2-year-old Vicky.