Analysis: Inter overcome pressure to fight for 2nd place, take another step towards Libertadores and maintain dream | International

If it was still not possible to shorten the distance to Palmeiras, Inter managed to defend the second place in the Brasileirão. At the end of the 27th round, the team beat Atlético-GO 2-1 at Antônio Accioly on Monday night and resumed the post, provisionally assumed by Fluminense after beating Flamengo the day before.

The three points bring the team closer to the spot for the next edition of Libertadores and leave the hope of cutting the eight points of Verdão (57 to 49) with 11 rounds to go. The distance needs to be at two in the last match of the national, as the teams face each other in Beira-Rio.

read more

+ Mano explains “risky” strategy in Goiânia

+ Bustos becomes embezzlement against Bragantino

Colorado did not perform plastically nor did it hype. He missed passes and, at times, was pressured. Especially after Diego Churín’s goal, which reduced the score in the second half. But he had the brilliance of Pedro Henrique, who scored both of the Gauchos in seven minutes, between 27 and 34 of the initial stage, to confirm another victory.

– The team is fine, focused. He knows how to bear responsibility. First time we played as vice-leader. It creates good pressure, but it is pressure. We arrived here. We want to enjoy it and stay here, vacant for Libertadores, with the dream at the very end (of the title). We will continue in this dispute because the opponents are very good – said Mano Menezes.

1 of 2 Inter beats Atlético-GO — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter Inter wins Atlético-GO — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter

The lineup presented a surprise. Carlos de Pena, available again, remained on the bench. Alan Patrick received a new opportunity alongside Mauricio, with Keiller and Edenilson in the vacancies of Daniel and Johnny, respectively.

Which did not guarantee a more effective creation. Inter had difficulty building plays and almost didn’t pose any danger to Renan at the beginning of the match. He missed passes and saw Atlético-GO bothering the defensive system. Former Grêmio Churín worked in the middle of the area.

“We are the team with the most chance of seeking Palmeiras”, says Luka | The Voice of the Crowd

The Dragon did not take advantage of the initial pressure. The gauchos went upstairs and kept it. In the 27th minute, Alemão found Pedro Henrique on the left. The winger dribbled Dudu and kicked to swell the nets.

The goal brought tranquility and confidence to the Colorados, who soon expanded. Seven minutes later, Mauricio crossed for shirt 28 to do one more. The bid went through a lengthy VAR review, but was eventually confirmed. Consolidated on the field, he almost saw Alemão score on a bicycle, but the ball went out.

In the final stage, Inter slowed down. He tried to manage the advantage and exploit counterattacks. Gradually, he began to suffer again from suffocation. Atlético-GO circled the area and tried to overcome Keiller.

2 of 2 Mercado is pressured by Churín during Inter’s victory – Photo: Alan Deyvid/ACG Mercado is pressured by Churín during Inter’s victory – Photo: Alan Deyvid/ACG

At 18, Airton was triggered on the right, passed Renê and crossed low to Churín, who anticipated Vitão and decreased. The match won in emotion. Former Colorado Klaus tried it headfirst. Braian Romero, who came in for Alemão, did not complete De Pena’s cross.

There was one last scare. Ricardinho passed Vitão at 41, but kicked outside the small area. To ensure the result, Mano performed the last move. He promoted the entry of Rodrigo Moledo and served Mauricio.

Mission accomplished and three points on the bill. Inter continues with the best campaign of the return, with 19 points in 24 disputed, and the second most indigestible visitor, with 21, six behind Verdão. It also has the second best attack, with 43 goals, one less than the São Paulo team.

The numbers bring the team closer to the Libertadores. According to the Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais, Colorado has a 98.1% probability of playing in the continental tournament in 2023.

The dream lives on. The replay takes place on Thursday afternoon. The next appointment is scheduled for the 28th of September, when he receives Bragantino in Beira-Rio.

Click here and become a member

🎧 Listen to the ge Inter podcast 🎧