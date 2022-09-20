Ancelotti comments on scooter and praises Vini Jr in Real Madrid victory

Vinícius Júnior was the focus of attention in the classic between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid this Sunday. The Brazilian participated in the play of the second goal and tried to give a scooter at the end of the second half. After 2-1 winCarlo Ancelotti, coach of the merengue team, weighed the dribble attempt, but praised the attacker’s performance.

+ Vini Jr sends a message after Real Madrid’s victory over Atlético in Espanyol



– I think it was not the team’s moment of difficulty and this ball could have been better worked, but this is Vinicius. I can’t remove what he is and his talent, because that’s what allowed us to score the second goal and win this classic – said Carlo Ancelotti.

The striker of the Brazilian team was the target of racism before the classic. During the program ‘El Chiringuito’, on Spanish TV, businessman Pedro Bravo said that Vinícius Júnior ‘should stop making monkeys’. Real Madrid’s number 20 had been criticized in Spain for his dances after the goal.

in the classic, Vinicius Junior danced in celebration of the goal by Brazilian Rodrygo, the first of the match.

+ LIVE AND FREE: LANCE! will broadcast Bundesliga matches live for free from this Saturday. Check out all the information about the tournament and broadcast here