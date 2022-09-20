Android 13: 5 functions you need to test on Google’s new system | Productivity

Android 13 has brought a number of features that can be very useful to improve mobile navigation. Among them, there is now the possibility to change the language of individual apps, check the security level of the device and even customize the layout the way you want. However, it is worth remembering that, for now, the new operating system is only available for Pixel line devices – those from other brands, such as Samsung and Motorola, should be covered by the end of the year. Next, check out five new features of Android 13 that you need to test when you update your phone.

Material You arrived with Android 12 and is a tool that brings together different styles and themes to apply to the interface of mobile phones with Google’s OS. In this sense, the main purpose of the functionality is to increase the level of personalization of smartphones; therefore, it grants greater control over the layout of devices.

With the release of Android 13, this software design feature has become even more dynamic: 16 more theme options have been applied, which vary depending on the wallpaper applied by users. In this way, the function makes the experience in the operating system unique, as it goes according to the preferences of each person.

2. Change icon color based on wallpaper

The possibility of matching the color of application icons with the mobile background was another tool presented by Material You on Android 12. However, previously, the setting could only be applied in Google programs – such as Google Drive, Google Maps and Gmail. With the arrival of Android 13, however, the function has been expanded, and users can now also change the palette of third-party applications – as in the case of WhatsApp, for example.

The novelty, however, has not yet reached all apps – and that’s because it must be enabled by the developers of the platforms themselves. In any case, it is worth testing it after updating to Android 13, as the option also guarantees a more organized look to your phone.

3. “Clean up” texts before copying them to the clipboard

With the new update, users will be able to modify the contents saved in the clipboard in a tool’s own editor. That way, a popup will appear when text is copied – just like the one that appears when taking a screenshot in Android 12.

Soon, by tapping on the small window, an editing page will open. In it, it will be possible to check all the information of the content and, if necessary, make the necessary changes. The new feature of the system can be very useful, as it eliminates the need to retouch the contents only when they are transferred to the target app.

4. Reset app permissions

In Android 13’s privacy panel, users can view the permissions used by apps in the last seven days, such as device location and camera access. The feature is not new, as Android 12 already allowed verification, but only in the period of the last 24 hours – that is, the time was expanded with the update of the operating system.

In addition, it is now also possible to have access to a “timeline” to check the services that repeatedly access sensitive information on the device, which can be useful to monitor the reliability of each installed app. If you notice that a platform is collecting data from your cell phone unnecessarily, you can access a dashboard and reconfigure the permissions granted. In this way, testing the feature can help reinforce privacy and security concerns.

5. Select application-specific language

For users committed to learning a new language, Android 13 also introduces features worth trying out, such as the ability to select a specific language for each app. Thus, it is not necessary to change the language of the entire operating system, a process that could be a little confusing; instead, simply select the desired platforms and make the change individually. It is important to remember, however, that not all applications will allow the exchange, as they will depend on the authorization of each developer.

with information from Android Police and Chrome Unboxed

