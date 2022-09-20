Anti-Stress Recipe, Soap Box, Letter to Teacher and Photos: What 100 Years Time Capsule Kept in School | Fantastic

What was inside? A real treasure trove of curiosities: such as photos, documents and messages. The director at the time left an anti-stress prescription. He imagined that these days life would be very hectic. And he nailed it.

In addition, books, music notebooks and drawings. A box of soap from the time and even banknotes and coins were also kept in the box.

Carlos and Luiz were high school students in the 1950s. Their grandfather is one of the 1922 graduates and left a letter in the time capsule. See what she said in the video above.

School in the interior of São Paulo reveals 100-year-old mystery

