Anvisa approves 1st diagnostic test in Brazil

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) today approved the first test for diagnosis of Monkeypox in Brazil. The agency says the product approval process took 39 days and met the agency’s requirements such as clinical performance and risk management.

According to Anvisa, the test is manufactured by Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) and is intended for the diagnosis and epidemiological surveillance of Orthopox, Monkeypox and Varicella Zoster. The detection technology is similar to that used by covid-19 and is based on PCR, indicated for the processing of clinical samples.

The availability of the test on the market depends on the company that has the product registration.

How is the transmission and what are the symptoms of ‘monkeypox’?

In August, the Ministry of Health launched an awareness campaign about the disease, to guide people on how to deal with this problem.

Below are the most common symptoms of the disease:

  • Fever;
  • Strong headache;
  • Swelling in the lymph nodes (popularly known as “ingua”);
  • Back pain;
  • Muscle aches;
  • Intense lack of energy.

Transmission occurs, in most cases, through physical skin-to-skin contact with lesions, or body fluids, but it can also occur through objects contaminated by an infected person. It is important to remember that the disease affects everyone, regardless of sexuality, age or race.

