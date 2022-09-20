Apple increases service prices in Brazil; see the new values

Last night (19), the Apple silently readjusted the price of some of its services in Brazil. Apple Music subscriptions (streaming music), Apple TV+ (streaming movies and series) and Apple One (which brings together all the company’s services in a single package) were impacted.

The biggest affected by the change was Apple TV+, which had a 50.5% increase in monthly fees. Check the new values:

Apple One

Old values: BRL 26.50 (individual), BRL 37.90 (family) and BRL 69.50 (premium)

New values: BRL 34.90 (individual), BRL 49.50 (family) and BRL 79.90 (premium)

Apple Music

Old values: BRL 11.90 (university), BRL 16.90 (individual) and BRL 24.90 (family)

New values: BRL 11.90 (university), BRL 21.90 (individual) and BRL 34.90 (family)

Apple TV+

Old value: BRL 9.90

Old value: BRL 14.90

New values ​​already appear on Apple’s website

Services like Apple Arcade, Fitness+ and iCloud have not been resetbut it is not yet known whether the values ​​will remain the same in the coming months.

It is worth remembering that the company had already raised the values ​​previously silently. In May, Apple reset Apple Music University membership in several countries, including South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel and New Zealand.