“Are you imitating the booklet? I’ll call Abel”; Mano falls in the pile and uproar from Atlético-GO fans gives ‘point’ to Palmeiras

Internacional coach has already been involved in a recent controversy with Abel Ferreira and was bugged by Atlético-GO fans in last Monday’s game (19)

Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF - Mano Menezes 'accused the coup' and fell for the provocation of Atlético-GO supporters of Abel Ferreira
With 11 rounds to go until the end of the Brazilian Championship, the palm trees remains in the isolated leadership of the table with 57 points. The difference to Internacional, runner-up, is eight points, after Mano Menezes’ team won 2-1 against Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, last Monday (19).

The gauchos still dream of the mug, which would be the first in the Brazilian championship in more than 40 years. But, in the match against Atlético-GO, Mano was extremely disturbed by Dragon fans, who took the opportunity to provoke him, inciting Abel Ferreira, exactly the coach of Palmeiras.

Recalling that, recently, the Inter coach has been “poking” the Portuguese for his habit of complaining about arbitration, a characteristic that also accompanies Mano’s games in Brazil. From the fence, Atlético-GO fans began to provoke:

“Hey Bro, what are you talking about Abel? And Abel? Abel’s deputy?”shouts a fan, making Mano ask for calm in his gestures. “Call Abel to teach you how to train, I’ll call Abel to teach you”continues the guy, increasing the tone of mockery in the mockery of the Inter coach, who used a clipboard to guide his athletes.

“Hey Bro, are you imitating Abel’s primer?”, completes the Atlético-GO fan and with a ‘foot’ in Palmeiras. In the end, Inter won the match and kept their hopes for the title, but Mano certainly went to sleep with a little pang of memory from the Alviverde coach, who is approaching one of the only trophies he has yet to lift at the Football Academy.

