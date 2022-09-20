Armed Forces will act in the 1st round of elections in 10% of municipalities – Notícias

10.07% (561) of the 5,570 Brazilian municipalities will have the support of the Armed Forces during the first round of this year’s elections. Ten are among the 30 cities with the highest average rates of intentional violent deaths in the country.

The use of the Armed Forces in the first round increased by almost 10% in the 2022 election compared to 2018 data. This year, 48 more municipalities will receive federal military personnel, while four years ago, agents were employed in 513 locations.

The use of the military also occurs in municipal elections. In the 2016 election, the Armed Forces were present in 467 cities and, in 2020, in 613, according to data from the electoral court sent to the report.

Last Sunday (18), the president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, authorized the deployment of the Armed Forces to 561 locations, distributed in 11 states of the country, to reinforce security during the first round of elections, scheduled for the 2nd. of October.





The Armed Forces teams will be sent to Acre (21 municipalities), Alagoas (2), Amazonas (26), Ceará (36), Maranhão (97), Mato Grosso do Sul (8), Mato Grosso (31), Pará ( 78), Piauí (85), Rio de Janeiro (176) and Tocantins (10).

During the 2018 general elections, teams played in Acre (11), Amazonas (27), Ceará (5), Maranhão (72), Mato Grosso do Sul (4), Mato Grosso (19), Pará (61), Piauí (134), Rio de Janeiro (69), Rio Grande do Norte (97) and Tocantins (14).

The possibility of requesting assistance from the military by the TSE has been foreseen in legislation since 1965. Article 23, item XIV, of the Electoral Code, establishes that it is the exclusive responsibility of the court “to request Federal Force necessary to comply with the law, its own decisions or the decisions of regional courts that so request, and to guarantee voting and counting”.





According to the rule provided for in resolution 21.843/2044, the TSE may request support to guarantee the free exercise of the vote, the normality of voting and the verification of results. For this, the regional electoral courts (TREs) must forward the request indicating the locations and the reasons, with the consent of the Public Security Secretariat of the respective states.

Requests approved by the electoral court are forwarded to the Ministry of Defense, the body responsible for planning and executing the actions of the Armed Forces. The report looked for the folder and awaits return.

Traditionally, the Armed Forces provide logistical support and transport electronic voting machines, people and materials to places that are difficult to access during elections. They also ensure that the voting and counting processes carried out by the Electoral Justice take place within the normal range.

“The Federal Forces still help to maintain public order in places where security needs extra support. This type of operation is called Voting and Counting Guarantee (GVA)”, says the TSE, in a note.





violent cities

Ten municipalities that are on the list to receive the federal military in the first round of elections this year are among the 30 cities with the highest average rates of intentional violent deaths in the country between 2019 and 2021.

The compilation with the most violent Brazilian cities is in the 16th Brazilian Public Security Yearbook. According to the survey, the municipalities are: Jacareacanga (PA), Floresta do Araguaia (PA), Japurá (AM), Cumaru do Norte (PA), Anapu (PA), Senador José Porfírio (PA), Novo Progresso (PA) ), Bannach (PA), Itaitinga (CE) and Junco do Maranhão (MA).



Jacareacanga, a municipality in Pará with just over 41,000 inhabitants, is the second most violent city in the country, according to the survey, and has an average intentional homicide rate of 199.2 per 100,000 inhabitants. By way of comparison, the national index is 22.3.

Book author Firearm in Brazil: trigger of violence and project manager at Instituto Sou da Paz, Bruno Langeani says that two factors contributed to the increase in the number of military personnel to reinforce security in the first round: threat against politicians (candidates, advisors and militants) and the growth of the criminal organization.

Most of the violent cities that will receive the military are concentrated in Pará. “It is a state where organized crime has grown a lot, in order to put pressure on many voters”, reports Langeani.

“And the increase in the number of members of the Federal Force also takes place in this context of questioning the elections, with threats to the electronic voting machines, for example. There are different types of threat that add up and make this election a little more tense than the others. “, complete.





political aggression

The increase in the number of military personnel to reinforce the security of the elections takes place in the context of an escalation of violence in the country: 67.5% of people say they are afraid of suffering aggression for political reasons in Brazil. The data was collected by the Brazilian Public Security Forum in partnership with the Political Action Network for Sustainability.

According to the survey, 3.2% of respondents reported that they had already suffered some type of threat for political reasons between July 8 and August 8.



