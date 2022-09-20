Armed robbers invade Shopping Estação, in BH, and flee with a sound box

Another mall was attacked in Belo Horizonte. This Tuesday morning (20), the robbery took place at Shopping Estação, in the North of the Capital. According to preliminary information, armed men invaded the place and robbed a cell phone and electronics store.

Two men suspected of involvement in the robbery, both aged 23, were arrested by the Military Police. There is suspicion of involvement of a third person. According to employees who work at Shopping Estação interviewed by the report, at least one of them was armed.

According to witnesses and information from the Military Police, three men arrived at the store pretending to be customers. They were the first to arrive at the venue, which opens at 10am. One of them, who had a silver pistol, announced the robbery.

Store employees were surrendered. Three salespeople and a cleaning lady who works for the establishment were forced to lie on the floor, while the store manager was forced to try to open the safe. The iPhone 13 valued at R$10,000 was stored at the site. As the safe is opened remotely with payment and security circuit footage, they were unable to take the handset.

Unsuccessful, they took a JBL-type sound box, valued at R$3,000, and ran away. The alarm went off and drew the attention of security guards, who even ran after them, but it was necessary for the PM to act in the case. The police managed to arrest two suspects in the morning and recover the stolen sound box. A third party involved is still wanted by the police.

The door of the store targeted by the robbery was closed for investigation of the case. Shopping Estação continues to work normally. The shopping center’s press office issued a statement stating that there were no injuries or material damage. See the full note: “Shopping Estação BH reports an attempted robbery this Tuesday morning (20) in one of its operations, without any casualties, injuries or material damage to the shopping center. and is already collaborating with the authorities to investigate the case”.

Other robberies at shopping malls in Greater BH

This is, at least, the third robbery at a mall in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte this year. The first was on May 7, at BH Shopping. Nine armed criminals invaded the shopping center, with heavy weapons, even fired shots and held people hostage. At the time, the focus was the jewelry store Manoel Bernardes and the criminals took Rolex watches. Nobody was arrested.

Thirteen days later, on May 20, other criminals invaded ItaúPower Shopping, in Contagem, in the metropolitan region of BH. The focus was also on a jewelry store and the action was recorded in CCTV footage.