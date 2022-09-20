artists sing the synthesis of bolsonarista horror

“With all certainty, the Indian has changed. He is evolving. The Indian is more and more a human being just like us”

“Whoever wants to come here [ao Brasil] have sex with a woman, feel free. Brazil cannot be a gay tourism country. We have families”

“I went to a quilombola in Eldorado Paulista. Look, the lightest Afro-descendant there weighed seven arrobas. They don’t do anything. I don’t think it’s even for breeding anymore”

“I have five children. There were four men. The fifth one I had a weakness and then a woman came”

“If we don’t have the vote printed on 22, a way to audit the vote, we’re going to have a worse problem than the United States”

“Go buy vaccine. Only if you go to your mother’s house”

“Many [vítimas] had some comorbidity, so Covid just shortened their lives by a few days or a few weeks”

“I’m not a gravedigger”

“We mourn all the dead, but it’s everyone’s fate”

“If I get a vaccine and turn into an alligator, I have nothing to do with it”

“The guy who gets on the vaccine pile is an idiot”

“If I were coordinating the pandemic, so many people would not have died”

“I am deeply sorry, but it is an insignificant number” – 622,801 deaths in the pandemic.

You have probably read or heard some of these phrases said by President Jair Bolsonaro. Misogynistic, prejudiced and denialist phrases. There were so many absurdities in these four years of government that, in a way, we naturalized their barbarities. We got used to it to such an extent that we came to a despondent tune, in a kind of collective lethargy, as if nothing we said or did could react to these violence.

However, I have always believed that art could also be a powerful instrument against barbarism. On the 17th, a group of artists released the “Hymn to the Nameless”. The lyrics of the song are signed by Carlos Rennó and bring the repertoire of some nefarious phrases by Bolsonaro, phrases that range from the denial that there was a dictatorship in Brazil, the preference for having a dead son over a homosexual son, in addition to racist phrases and misogynists, attacks on the press and the denial of scientific data on the pandemic and deforestation in the Amazon.

The artists Wagner Moura, Bruno Gagliasso, Zélia Duncan and Chico César are among the singers. The anthem is, in fact, a 13-minute musical manifesto that won a clip published on YouTube last Saturday. The project is an attempt not to forget the atrocities committed by Bolsonaro in all these years of government and it can also help us understand how we got here. The song, therefore, more than a manifesto, is above all a historical and necessary record, since art also has this role of capturing the feeling of its time and inscribing it in an artistic format.

The clip opens with actor Wagner Moura, director of the film “Marighella”, who suffered strong resistance and attempts at censorship to debut in Brazil. Moura sings: “To the angry sound of an unreliable voice that says and lies, and denies and denies”. Then comes the voice of Caio Prado, remembering Bolsonaro’s racist speech when treating blacks by arroba and who were not even fit to procreate. To the sound of Jaques Morelembaum’s cello, the singers, artists and intellectuals alternate between phrases and interpretations.

The clip’s setting follows the pattern of songs/manifestos with images of artists in a recording studio environment. The editing, the interpretation and some intervening voices give the song’s dramatic tone, but without being fussy. The lyrics are simple and direct containing Bolsonaro’s abominable phrases and, at the same time, bring criticism. An option that, in a way, has the potential to reach the population in a more comprehensive way. There are no metaphors there, for the absurdities like what we have experienced in recent years must be said directly.

However, the clip is also encouraging as it brings a little hope in the chorus: “But who’s to say that it’s not more imaginable. To raise the country again from the ruins?” A question that can be answered on October 2nd is what the musical project suggests.

Below is the list of all interpreters:

André Abujamra, Arrigo Barnabé, Bruno Gagliasso, Caio Prado, Cida Moreira, Chico Brown, Chico César, Chico Chico, Dexter, Dora Morelenbaum, Héloa, Hodari, Jorge Du Peixe, José Miguel Wisnik, Leci Brandão, Lenine, Luana Carvalho, Marina Íris, Marina Lima, Monica Salmaso, Paulinho Moska, Pedro Luís, Péricles Cavalcanti, Preta Ferreira, Professor Pasquale, Ricardo Aleixo, Thaline Karajá, Vitor da Trindade, Wagner Moura and Zélia Duncan.