At 55, Claudia Raia announces pregnancy with Jarbas Homem de Mello: ‘Dream’ – Marie Claire Magazine

Claudia Raia announces pregnancy at 55 with Jarbas Homem de Mello (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

the family of Claudia Raia and Jarbas Homem de Mello is increasing! The couple announced this Monday (19) that the actress is pregnant. The news came with a fun video of the couple on Instagram.

“Our dream of being parents is nothing new! And hasn’t it come true? Jarbas and I are pregnant!”, they wrote in the caption of a post made by the two on the social network.

In the video, the couple appears tap-dancing together, both wearing black, and at the end of the choreography, the actress displays her pregnancy belly while showing her silhouette. Jarbas soon runs to hug his beloved and the two show a baby shoe between their shoes.

In stories, the actress told a little more about the discovery and said that her doctor asked for blood tests to investigate a possible pregnancy. Because of her age, Claudia doubted that she could be pregnant.

“The news of the year, I can’t take it!”, she began. “When the doctor asked me for a pregnancy blood test, I said, ‘Honey, you’re crazy! Where did you get that? I’m 55 years old.’ She said, ‘But I need to investigate, because all your fees are different, they are strange,'” he said.

She soon bought a pregnancy test to satisfy her curiosity. “I took the test. Pregnant, more than three weeks. I said, ‘It’s wrong. I’m 55, you guys want to drive me crazy. That’s not life,'” she joked. Claudia also added that her mother had her at age 45.

The actress is already a mother of Sophia Raia and Enzo Celulari with the ex, Edson Celulari. “Ahhh, I love you and I’m so happy”, declared Enzo in his mother’s post. In the comments, friends also left congratulations on the new pregnancy.

“How amazing!!!! Another amazing human being in the world!!! All the best for you and your family! Congratulations!!!”, he wished Thiaguinho. “Aaaaaaaaa Love! Congratulations!!!!”, commented Tiago Abravanel. “The best news! I want to live in this video, I love you endlessly!”, he wrote Marcela Ricca. “HOW I LOVE YOU!!! I’m already crying all over again! May my little sister or brother come with good health!”, he wrote. Fernanda Souza.

