At 55, Claudia Raia is pregnant with her 3rd child

Another celebrity will give birth soon! The LeoDias column discovered on Friday (16/9) that Claudia Raia, at the height of her 55 years, is pregnant. This Monday (19/9), she confirmed the information with a post on Instagram. This will be the actress’ third child. she is already a mother by Enzo Celulari and Sophia Raia.

To get pregnant at the age of 55, the actress went after the best in medicine. According to close sources, Claudia Raia used frozen eggs and artificial insemination to achieve her third pregnancy. The actress is already in the 3rd month of pregnancy and it is already possible to see the first signs of a belly in Claudia Raia.

This will be the first child of the actress with Jarbas de Mello, 53 years old. The atmosphere among friends and family is one of pure animation and joy. The LeoDias column wishes the couple all the happiness in the world and good health to the child to come!

