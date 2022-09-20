At GloboNews, Octavio Guedes compares Bolsonaro with Odorico Paraguaçu

At the studio i this Monday (19), Octavio Guedes compared Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to Odorico Paraguaçucharacter in the novel O Bem-Amado (1973)by Dias Gomes (1922-1999), when commenting on the posture of the president during his visit to London, on a trip made to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022).

“A rally, on the balcony of the ambassador’s house, in the Odorico Paraguaçu style. It was there in the Odorico Paraguaçu style, it was on Sunday. It was asking for votes, campaigning”, he began, referring to the fictitious corrupt mayor, who did everything to inaugurate a cemetery and was played, among other actors, by Paulo Gracindo (1911-1995).

Guedes continued with the criticism. “The BBC is publishing a report on a retired British man who passed in front of the Brazilian embassy and saw the Bolsonaristas there and asked for respect. Then he was booed, called a communist, ‘we are here to support Myth, there is no Queen’. “

continues after advertising

“So, well, we are ashamed and the humor of Dias Gomes is present in this trip, who is someone who does not understand the liturgy of the position, someone small to be in an international environment, making Brazil ashamed. words to define this Bolsonaro trip, it’s an Odorico Paraguaçu in the Queen’s final goodbye.”

The political commentator for GloboNews also stressed that he did not think the behavior of the current head of government was appropriate for the occasion. “Bolsonarists are even teaching the BBC what journalism is. Interesting, isn’t it? Bolsonarism has already taught the Germans what Nazism is, they were explaining to the Germans that Nazism is a leftist thing… Now Bolsonarism is teaching the which are good manners, like behaving at the Queen’s funeral,” he added.

Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the ambassador’s house

Jair Bolsonaro and Michelle in London – Reproduction/Instagram

On Sunday (18), Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the home of the Brazilian ambassador, Fred Arruda, in London. The re-election candidate took advantage of the presidential trip to the United Kingdom to talk about topics related to his campaign.

continues after advertising

From the balcony of the ambassador’s official residence, the president stated that “there is no way we can not win in the first round”, ignoring the polls of voting intentions, which show that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the electoral race.

Bolsonaro supporters attended dressed in green and yellow and carried Brazilian flags, cursing the journalists who covered the event. The local police had to intervene and escorted the press professionals.