Atlético-MG: Ricardo Guimarães registers a single ticket and will be elected the new president of the Board | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG will have a new chairman of the Deliberative Council from 3 october. He will be Ricardo Guimarães, great meritorious counselor and former executive president of the club (2001/2006). There is still a protocol path, but the businessman registered his ticket this Monday, the deadline for the process.
Renato Salvador will be the deputy of the Council. It was the only ticket registered for the election of the new president and vice president of the Deliberative Council of Atlético-MG. The deadline ended at 18:00 on Monday. Therefore, Ricardo Guimarães will be hailed as new presidentfor an initial term of three years (until October 2025).
Both are members of the collegiate body, the group that manages Galo, being formed by the president of the club, Sérgio Coelho, the vice president José Murilo Procópio, and the other components of the so-called “4 R’s”, Rafael Menin and Rubens Menin.
Ricardo Guimarães and Renato Salvador will be the successors of Castellar Guimarães Filho and Rafael Menin, current president and vice president of the Board.
Renato Salvador and Ricardo Guimarães, candidates for the command of the Board of Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG
Ricardo Guimarães was president of Atlético between 2001 and 2006. Renato Salvador was also vice president in the 2000s. It will be up to the duo to conduct important discussions and votes for the future of the club, such as the SAF, the reform of the statute and the 2023
Atlético’s deliberative council will have a regular meeting on September 26, next Monday, to swear in the new elected councilors (150 names). The other second is the appointment of Ricardo Guimarães as president of the organ. In November, the month when the budget is voted, the Council meets to assess Galo’s adherence to the SAF law.
- Sergio Fischer Teixeira de Souza
- Daniel da Cunha Messias Roque
- Fernando Campos Motta
- Claudia Vieira Vaz de Mello
- Gabriel Guimaraes de Andrade
- Cristina Lima Aro Ferreira
Ethics and Discipline Council
- Jorge Berg de Mendonca
- Marcus Vinicius Fernandes Vieira
- Flavio de Sousa Franco
- Alexandre Machado Vilela
- Eduardo Fischer Teixeira de Souza
- Fabio Guimaraes de Carvalho
- Rodrigo Martins de Resende
- Marcio de Freitas Fonseca
- Nelio Brant Magalhães
- Jose Murilo de Morais
- Sergio Souza de Resende
