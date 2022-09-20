average price rises again and reaches R$ 113.25

The ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) reported that the average gas bottle price of 13 kilos rose to BRL 113.25 last week. The increase is 1.19% in relation to the previous week, when the item was sold at R$ 111.91.

This was also the third straight week in retail, despite the 4.72% cut announced by Petrobras last Monday, 12th. The reduction made the gas cylinder R$ 2.60 cheaper for distributors.

The trend is contrary to that of gasoline and diesel prices, which have been falling at the state-owned refineries. The average value of gasoline reached R$4.97 at Brazilian gas stations last week, against R$5.17 the previous week. The level is the lowest recorded since February 2021, when fuel cost R$ 4.95 a liter.

Diesel, on the other hand, fell from R$6.88 to R$6.84 in the last week, but prices should drop even further. This Monday, the 19th, Petrobras announced a cut of R$ 0.30 per liter in the value practiced at its refineries.

The payment of the next installment of the gas voucher is scheduled for October, when around 5.6 million families will benefit. The bimonthly program is releasing 100% of the average price of the 13-kilogram cylinder, so the value should be readjusted in the next calendar.

