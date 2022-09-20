Azul (AZUL4) announces the departure of 12 Embraer E-195 E1s from its operational fleet

Azul (AZUL4) announced this Tuesday (20) the departure of 12 Embraer E-195 E1 aircraft from its operating passenger fleet from today until the end of 2023.

The operational fleet of E1 passenger aircraft will be reduced by 22 aircraft compared to 2019, when it was 55, which represents a reduction of 40% and a significant acceleration of the fleet transformation plan.

The airline explains that the departure of the aircraft is related to the recent negotiation of the sale of five of them to Azorra Aviation, with a focus on debt reduction, the end of the lease of four aircraft and the conversion of three into Class F freighters.

“This announcement demonstrates our ability to accelerate the gradual replacement of the previous generation Embraer E1 model aircraft. The departure of the E1s gives us the opportunity to move forward with the receipt of the new generation E2s, further expanding our margins, given that the cost per seat of the E2 is 26% lower compared to the E1”, said Alex Malfitani, CFO of E1. Blue. “This also confirms our position as the youngest and most efficient airline in the region and takes us one step further in our commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045,” added Alex.

