Banco do Brasil auction brings properties from R$ 9 thousand: how to participate?

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

Banco do Brasil offers an opportunity for anyone interested in acquiring houses and apartments. The institution is making more than 2 thousand properties available for direct sale and auction, located in all regions of the country, with up to 88% discount and bids from R$ 9 thousand.

Rodolfo Barros, executive manager of the bank, says that the goods are spread across the country, 100% paid off and at a significant discount. He comments that the offers are “an excellent opportunity to acquire a property in a very advantageous and safe way”. Lots are also among the goods sold and auctioned.

Properties available for auction and direct sale: check out the highlights

Among the outstanding assets made available by BB is a residential apartment located in Porto Alegre (RS). The property has three bedrooms, a kitchen, a private area of ​​346.46 m² and is available from R$ 1,728,411.

And don’t stop there. Another highlight among the available options is a house with a total area of ​​137.44 m², located in the city of Exu (PE). The property is being offered for R$ 31 thousand, with a 72% discount, and has three bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen.

Finally, a plot of 308 m², located in Blumenau (SC), is also part of the highlights. The land is valued at R$74,000, but is selling for just over R$17,000, with a 77% discount.

How to acquire one of the properties offered by Banco do Brasil

To participate in the auction or obtain one of the properties through direct sale, interested parties must access the Seu Imóvel BB website and apply the filters according to interest. There are more than 2 thousand properties available in all regions.

It is worth remembering that some of the properties are occupied, and the buyer is responsible for the measures, risks and costs necessary for the eviction. It is important that interested parties read the information below the characteristics of the goods.

Caixa also holds real estate auction

BB is not the only bank offering an opportunity for people to acquire property. This Friday (23), Caixa Econômica Federal will hold an auction with 220 properties. Discounts applied to goods are up to 70% of the appraisal value.

Among the outstanding options is an apartment with 45.48 m² of private area with two bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen, service area and a parking space. The property is located in Marília (SP), with a minimum bid of R$ 53.2 thousand. To find out how to participate, just click here.

