Banco Inter offers BRL 10.00 for each friend referred to the app; know how it works

Do you know Banco Inter? If not, now is a good time to become a Fintech customer. That’s because, the finance company is offering R$ 10 extra cashback at Inter Shop for each referred friend who opens an account. And the best: the cashback is valid in one of the best stores in Brazil. Amazon, MagaLu, Americanas and Apple are part of this list. Want to know more? So, see below.

Firstly, it is important to highlight that Inter is one of the pioneering institutions when it comes to Digital Banks. Namely, it all started in 1994, with the creation of Intermedium Financeira. Since then, many changes have taken place and, nowadays, Inter is one of the most highly regarded when it comes to digital accounts. Thus, there are already more than 20 million users, in addition to a team with more than 4 thousand employees, present in almost all of Brazil.

Cashback of R$ 10 with Banco Inter: indicate and win

First of all, we must understand what Indicate and Earn R$10 Extra Cashback at Inter Shop is. But don’t despair, it’s quite simple. In short, this is Inter’s new referral program, in which each referred person who opens a digital account, earns you an extra R$10 Cashback to use however you want in stores directly in the Inter Shop app. Nice, isn’t it?

Now you must be wondering: after all, how do I refer a friend? Look! Just share your code with your acquaintances. At the end of the account opening, after creating the password, your friend adds his code and that’s it, R$ 10 in the account! In this sense, you can refer any friend who does not yet have a Digital Account at Inter. And the best: there are no limits to referrals!

That is, you can invite as many friends as you want and earn up to BRL 1,000 in extra cashback. The amount will be available in your account by the end of the next month. But attention: this same amount must be used until January 15, 2023, otherwise you will lose it. And there’s more: cashback will only be released on 09/19, 10/17, 11/16, 2022; and, finally, on 01/02/2023.

Step by step to earn R$ 10 extra

In addition, it is important to note that there is a minimum purchase amount for the extra cashback to be released. Therefore, for every BRL 1 in cashback, you must have BRL 1.25 in your shopping cart. That is, if you have BRL 10 of extra cashback from the campaign, you must make a purchase of BRL 12.50 to receive the extra cashback.

Finally, to participate in Inter’s Indicate and Win promotion is super simple. See the step by step below:

First, access the Banco Inter Super App (available for both iOS and Android) at: www.bancointer.com.br ;

; Then, log in to your account and, in the menu, tap on the option “Refer and Earn”;

The next step is to tap on ”Indicate to open an account at Inter”;

Then click on “Refer friends”. By doing so, a referral code linked to your account will become available. So just copy and paste this code and send it to your friends.

Anyway, when your nominee is going to create his account at the bank, at the end of the process there will be a space in which he can enter his code. As soon as he completes the stage, the money will be transferred to his Inter account.

