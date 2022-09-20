Banco Pan makes a decision on the Auxílio Brasil loan and reveals details

Banco Pan is one of the main banks that has already announced that it is willing to work with the payroll loan for beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil Program, and in a note, the bank’s advisory revealed that it awaits the publication of the regulation to decide on details related to the offer of credit. .

In the note sent to Canal Consulta Pública, the bank states that it awaits the definition of the loan rules, and at the moment, it is limited only to negotiations, such as pre-registrations, which can be suspended at any time according to the rules that are yet to be published by the Ministry of Citizenship.

“PAN is a relevant company in the payroll loan market, and is awaiting government regulation. At the moment, this action is limited to negotiations, subject to a suspensive condition, so that the effectiveness of any act is conditioned to the effective regulation of the line by the competent authorities and other applicable legal, administrative and operational provisions” Note from Banco Pan to the Public Consultation Channel

In other words, despite the offer of pre-registrations, Banco Pan, like all other banks and finance companies in the country, is waiting for the Ministry of Citizenship to publish the regulations for the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan in order to decide whether it is worth working with the credit, as many details are yet to be defined, such as a ceiling on interest rates, for example.

Payroll Loan Aid Brazil

Banco Pan and the Auxílio Brasil loan

The Ministry of Citizenship has held daily meetings to resolve the matter, and ministry technicians believe that the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is aimed at a very vulnerable population, which is why it needs a limitation on the interest charged by banks and, according to the Estadão, internally, the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, is in favor of setting an interest ceiling.

These professionals defend that a ceiling for interest be defined that is, at least, equal to that determined for insured persons by the National Social Security Institute (INSS), which is 2.14%, however, some banks and finance companies have already decided internally. that if the government decides to set a ceiling on interest equal to that charged to INSS policyholders, they must leave their intention to work with the payroll for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil.

The loan was already sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in August, but the release of the hiring depends on the publication of the regulation of complementary rules of the Ministry of Citizenshipwhich, among other things, must decide whether there will be a limit on interest, and for this reason there has been a long delay on the part of the government to release the contract to the beneficiaries.

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

The loan was already sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in August, and according to the Ministry of Citizenship, the R$600 currently being paid by Auxílio Brasil will not be taken into account when contracting the loan, since the R$200 more are provisional and will be paid for only five months, ending in December.

Therefore, those families that receive R$400 per month, the average amount paid to beneficiaries, will be able to authorize a discount of up to R$160 (40% of R$400) to pay the banks or finance companies, leaving only R$240 to receive after the discount, which may take place for up to two years, if the loan has been made in 24 installments.

Due to this reduced amount that families will receive after the discounts of the Auxílio Brasil consignment, many experts are alerting beneficiaries to the need to carry out planning before contracting the loan, as there is a great risk of indebtedness, since the debt belongs to the beneficiaryeven if he ceases to receive the benefit.