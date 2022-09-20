BC confirms leak of thousands of PIX keys and other data

Yadunandan Singh

The Central Bank (BC) confirmed the data leak customer records under the custody of Abastece Aí Clube Automobilista Payment LTDA (Abastece Aí). More than 137,000 PIX keys were exposed. The BC guarantees that password and balance information has not been leaked.

The reason, according to the BC, were occasional failures in the payment institution’s systems. It is the fourth data leak related to PIX keys since the creation of instant payment.

data leak

BC confirmation ensures that sensitive customer data has not been exposed. This includes, for example, passwords, transactions, financial balances or any other information under bank secrecy. In other words, the data leak exposed registration information, which does not allow the movement of resources or facilitate access to accounts.

The company’s customers who had their data exposed will be communicated through the application or internet banking of the relationship institution.

It is good to be on the alert, because neither the company nor the Central Bank contacted us through other channels. So anything other than that could be a coup attempt.

The BC also said that it adopted the necessary actions in the face of the leak and detailed investigation. After that, the measures provided for in the regulation will be applied. The company Abastece Aí said that it blocked suspicious activities after the security incident of which it was a victim and investigative measures are being taken.

See other recorded data leaks:

  • September 2021: data leakage under the custody and responsibility of the Bank of the State of Sergipe (Banese);
  • January 2022: BC announced the leak of PIX keys from clients of the financial institution Acesso Soluções de Pagamento;
  • February 2022: Leakage of 2,112 PIX keys from the financial institution Logbank Soluções em Pagamentos S/A.

