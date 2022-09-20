‘BC was wrong for not realizing that we changed the axis of the economy’, says Guedes

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said this Monday, 19, in an interview with Radio Guaíba, that the Central Bank (BC) made a mistake in the economic projections for Brazil because it did not perceive the change in the growth axis with reforms and legal frameworks approved by Congress. According to him, this error had a technical bias.

“The BC also erred in projections, but with a technical error, of more sophisticated personnel. The BC was wrong for not realizing that we have changed the axis of the economy. The BC was wrong to talk all the time about fiscal risk, fiscal maladjustment, when we were going for a surplus. The BC was worried about the fiscal and I was worried about the negative interest”, said the Minister of Economy.

Despite the criticism, Guedes praised the president of BC, Roberto Campos Neto, and said that the notes are made for the board as a whole. “Campos Neto is an excellent president of the BC, he realized and got ahead of inflation. When I speak of the BC, I speak of the board, not President Campos Neto,” he said.

Activity expectations

In the same interview, the Minister of Economy again stated that Brazil has been surprising, even with pessimistic market expectations. According to him, the country has already registered a growth of 2.5% in the first half of the year and should grow even more until the end of the year.

He also pointed out that Brazilian inflation is lower than that of the main economies in the world and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the highest among the member countries of the G7. “We made several reforms and approved projects in Congress. Praise should not come to me, but to the president (jair) Bolsonaro, for Arthur Lira (mayor), for the president of the Senate (Rodrigo Pacheco), for the STF and the TCU”, he said.

According to Guedes, Brazil has its own growth dynamics, which sets it apart from other economies and reduces the effects of an eventual global recession. For him, the country can grow 3% annually over the next five years if the reform agenda is approved by Congress. “Brazil will be the guarantee of energy security in Europe. With the Ukraine war, Europeans saw that Russia cannot be trusted. This benefits Brazil. They want to build 10 Itaipus in five years in the Northeast to generate wind energy. Two world wars were an opportunity for the United States. Now is an opportunity for Brazil,” he said.

Tax reform

The Minister of Economy reiterated that the tax reform proposed by the Jair Bolsonaro government is paralyzed in the Senate, provides for the readjustment of the Income Tax table and taxes the “super rich”.

According to Guedes, taxation of profits and dividends is essential for the government to pay BRL 200 more in Auxílio Brasil in 2023.

The Annual Budget Law Project (PLOA) 2023 provides for the payment of an average aid of BRL 405. The minister has publicly stated that making the amount of BRL 600 permanent depends on the creation of a tax on profits and dividends. “Our bill was approved by the House and is stalled in the Senate. Our entire program is clear and can be approved after the elections. But time is always politics,” he said.

IPI

The Minister of Economy also stated again that one of the government’s objectives is to end the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI). According to him, taxes on agribusiness should also be reduced.

However, Guedes did not detail which ones will be reduced and when this should occur.

green and yellow wallet

He also defended the creation of the green and yellow work card, with a reduction in charges for hiring workers. This proposal was sent to Congress and rejected by parliamentarians.

“No government has transferred more resources to the weakest. We made the biggest reduction in poverty in the last 40 years”, said the minister.

New criticisms of financial market analysts

Guedes also declared again that analysts who have been wrong in their projections for the Brazilian economy have also made catastrophic predictions for the country in 2023.

“We changed the growth dynamics of the Brazilian economy. With concessions and privatizations, there is already a new axis for the economy. We have R$ 900 billion of investments contracted for the next 10 years. Those who predicted recession in 2022 have already made 10 upward revisions of GDP growth. Some activists are just making the ‘roll of doom’ for 2023. Depending on the outcome of the election, it may be that misfortune works”, insisted the minister.

administrative reform

Guedes reiterated that the government carried out an invisible administrative reform, with 40,000 fewer employees, and without granting salary readjustments to servers during the pandemic. In his opinion, the changes in the State’s HR have “all the support” of the civil service. “Public servants in Brazil have accumulated readjustments with a real increase of 50% in the last 17 years. We asked him to help us without granting readjustments during the pandemic as they were working from home, at the home office. The administrative reform has the full support of the civil service that talks to us,” he said.

The minister also declared again that the change in tax legislation is the most important of the reforms. He said the proposal has the potential to increase the economy’s growth potential, more efficiently and taxing the richest.

According to Guedes, Brazil is one of the most digitized countries in the world, it paid emergency aid digitally, while in the United States many people still receive checks in the mail. “The Central Bank of the United States is coming to Brazil to see how we implement Pix. We are an example to the world,” he said.

Return of the BNDES to the Treasury

The Minister of Economy once again demanded that the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) make a final return, by the end of this week, of R$ 90 billion to the Union. On his agenda, on Tuesday, there was also a meeting with the president of the institution, Gustavo Montezano, at 3 pm.

Guedes has publicly said that of the BRL 500 billion contributed by the PT governments to the public bank, BRL 410 billion has been returned and BRL 90 billion is still missing.

“We are going to use this money from the BNDES to reduce the public debt. With the final return by the BNDES, the ratio between public debt and GDP returns to the level of when we arrived here”, said the minister.

