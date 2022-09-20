Before buying a car, Juliette had a C3 without a rearview mirror and with a gambiarra – 09/19/2022

One of the most beloved winners of the reality show “Big Brother Brasil” (TV Globo), Juliette takes advantage of the good phase to make up for past mishaps. Before the program, the artist drove a first-generation Citröen C3 “falling apart” and, now, has just put a Range Rover Velar in the garage, which, new, can cost from R$ 613,950.

Juliette, however, looked for more economical alternatives and, contrary to what many believe, did not spend almost the entire BBB award on a single vehicle.

Your new luxury SUV was probably bought second-hand. The ex-BBB car has an exchange operated by means of a rotary button, a configuration that has not been offered since last year – when the model started to adopt a lever.

Less than two years ago, when she was driving the C3, the then makeup artist had to resort to a jigsaw to keep the car’s gear lever knob in place. At the time, she pierced the piece and secured it with a screw.

In a video taken by a friend while she was still confined, the Citroën is shown; In the recording, the bumper and grille of the vehicle appear disassembled and held by the few fixing clips that were still in place. Another item that appeared in the video, or rather did not appear, was the rear view mirror. The person filming says “fact number 2, the rearview mirror fell off” while showing other car problems.

What does Juliette’s new car have?

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Image: Disclosure

According to the Fipe Table, the starting price of the Velar 2018 is R$410,000, rising to R$481,000 for those manufactured in 2019 and to R$516,000 for the 2020 models, before the change in the gear lever – as this is the case with Juliette’s car.

The cars produced between 2018 and 2020 are only equipped with a 3.0-liter 6-cylinder engine and 340 hp of power. Currently, there is one more engine option, which adds a mild hybrid system. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic. Traction is always integral.

Juliette Freire said she decided to buy a car just for her to have more autonomy.

“I was driving a lot and that takes away my autonomy. I wanted to go to a corner and it was complicated. And, I don’t know, I want to go alone, with my brother or someone. Then I bought a car that was reasonably expensive”, admitted.

As the hacking days are over, now Juliette has plenty of reasons to drive her car around. In the list of standard items of the new car, there is a virtual instrument panel with 12.3″, new multimedia center with a 10-inch screen that can receive updates via the internet, without the need for cables.

Technology and comfort draw attention in the interior of Juliette’s new car Image: Disclosure

There are also facilities such as a 360º camera system, transparent hood technology – which allows you to see the front of the car with a camera at the front facing the ground – depth sensor and air suspension with height adjustment, which can be raised for outdoor use. of road. Other technologies are blind spot alert, traction and stability controls, cruise control, lane keeping assistant, six air bags, LED headlights, panoramic roof and hill and descent aid.

Juliette didn’t stay with Fiat Pulse that won the BBB

Juliette Freire gives her brother the car she won at the ‘BBB 21’ Image: Playback/Instagram

When she won the BBB, along with the R$ 1.5 million prize, Juliette won a Fiat Pulse Impetus Turbo, which at the time of delivery, in January 2022, cost R$ 123,490. Although at the time she still did not have her own car to replace the C3, the winner of the reality show did not keep the Fiat and gave it to her brother Washington as a gift.

“The happiness in my brother’s eyes… makes it all worthwhile”, said the artist at the time.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.