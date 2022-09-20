BeReal gets ‘clone’ on TikTok and may include paid features

Contrary to how Instagram works, the trendy social network is now BeReal, focused on candid, unfiltered photos. This feature has been so successful that even TikTok has decided to copy it.

The short video platform started releasing the “TikTok now” function (TikTok now, in direct translation). With it, people can capture and publish what they’re doing at the moment using the phone’s front and back camera — just like it works on BeReal.

To encourage the use of the new feature, the platform will send daily notifications asking the person to capture a 10-second video or a still photo on the spot (it was not clear if it is possible to turn off the alerts).

In the US, the novelty can be accessed in the TikTok app itself. In other countries, you will need to use a separate application.

“We will continue to improve the user experience as we learn more about how the TikTok community embraces this new creative format,” the company says.

TikTok Now users under the age of 18 will not be able to share their content on the Explore page, the company said in a statement.

Anyone under 16 will have a private profile on the TikTok Now app by default. People between the ages of 13 and 15 will be limited to only commenting on their friends’ posts.

BeReal can be paid

O BeReal is considering including paid functions on its platform in order to avoid Instagram-style advertising, according to the British newspaper Financial Times. They are expected to reach users in the second half of 2023.

Access to the app, as well as its main “post photo now” function, will continue to be free. Extra features will be paid for.

According to the newspaper, this payment is similar to the Premium subscriptions of Discord, a platform used by gamers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, in which it charges a monthly fee of R$12.49 or R$24.99, depending on the subscription, for bonus content, like digital stickers.

The information has not yet been confirmed by the company.

BeReal fashion

Founded in January 2020, BeReal’s goal is to encourage spontaneity and authenticity. This premise seems to have won people over. In the first few months of the year, the platform saw growth of over 300%.

Notifications are sent at different times each day and users have a two minute window to post. Detail: it is necessary to share photos to have access to friends’ posts.