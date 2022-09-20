Betinense accompanies the queen’s funeral procession in London

Gustavo Almeida accompanied the procession carried out through the streets of London this Monday (19) | Photo: Playback / Instagram

Witness up close a moment that will go down in the history books a few years from now: the funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II. This is what happened to Gustavo Almeida, from Bettin, who is in London for an exchange. He joined the crowd on the streets of London on Monday (19) to accompany the coffin procession and say the last goodbye to the queen.

He describes the experience as impacting his life. “Today was a remarkable moment in London, where everyone was able to participate in Elizabeth II’s funeral ceremony. Watching it on television must be admirable, but being here is something else, it’s supernatural. I went to the funeral because it was a historic moment for both the country and for me”, he says.

The Brazilian also made a point of recording and sharing a video on social media in which he shows the stretches of his journey until he reached the place of the tribute. “I thank God for providing all this and still in a historic moment for the country.”, he writes in the caption of the publication.

Graduated in Biological Sciences and specialized in criminal expertise, Gustavo also praises the country’s culture in the face of this episode. “It is a country in which education is one of the best in the world and provides what you can see on television: organization, standardization, civilization, among many other aspects. Just by being here to actually live this moment.”, he evaluates.

Queen Elizabeth II was buried on the afternoon of this Monday (19), next to her husband, Prince Philip – who died last year. Burial took place in the chapel of St. George, on the outskirts of Windsor Castle, after 11 days of her death. “The Queen was buried with the Duke of Edinburgh in the King George VI Memorial Chapel,” the statement from the British royal family said. The events mark the last rites of a long goodbye that began on the 8th, when the sovereign’s death was announced, at the age of 96.

Afterwards, the protocol journey of the queen’s body from the place of her death, in Balmoral, Scotland, was closely followed by the public until her arrival in the English capital, last Tuesday. The coffin was displayed for five days at Westminster Hall, and thousands of Britons faced gigantic lines for a chance to personally honor the sovereign. It was there that the queen’s body rested until 6:40 am this Monday when, when it was lifted by the so-called royal porters, the state funeral began.

After the funeral, the coffin was carried by sailors across London in one of the largest military processions ever seen in London, with dozens of members of the Armed Forces in ceremonial attire. They marched to the funereal melody played by the marching band as Big Ben ticked the minutes in the background.

The procession ended with the arrival of Elizabeth II’s body at the Arch of Wellington, a monument built in Hyde Park in the 19th century to commemorate the United Kingdom’s victories against Napoleon. From there, the coffin traveled in a hearse to Windsor Castle, west of London, where the queen would be buried alongside her husband, Philip.

A last official ceremony was still held in Windsor, at St George’s Chapel. At the end of it, the congregation sang the national anthem in its updated form, God Save The King, or “God Save the King” – Charles’ personalized version of the title phrase for the British national anthem and which has become something of a slogan. of the monarchy. The burial was, in fact, restricted to members of the royal family, one of the rare moments in the several days of the ceremony in which the family had their privacy preserved.

