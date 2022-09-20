Bia is doing well for her debut and has Osaka ahead

*updated with Naomi Osaka’s win

Tokyo, Japan) – Beatriz Haddad Maia’s campaign at the WTA 500 in Tokyo started well. 5th seed in the tournament, she asserted her favoritism in her debut and passed without major scares the house guest Yuki Naito, 21 years old and currently 210th in the world, triumphing in straight sets and with the final score of 6/4 and 6 /2, after 1h45 of confrontation.

In the second round, the number 1 in Brazil and 16 in the country will have another home tennis player in front of them. His next rival will be Japanese Naomi Osaka, owner of four Grand Slam titles and former number 1 in the world, who saw Australian Daria Saville withdraw early in the match after suffering a knee injury while trailing 1/0, with less than 10 minutes of play.

Not good for Aussie Daria Saville in the tennis – has retired hurt after suffering left knee injury. Has a past history of ACL injury & unfortunately the video brings significant concern for recurrence, with foot planting + shifting of lower leg bone. Fingers crossed for her pic.twitter.com/Em5kq6u0gw — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) September 20, 2022

In the first set of the match, Bia managed to press the Japanese serve, who saved three break-points before confirming. Naito was threatened again in the fifth when she escaped a breakout, but in the seventh she couldn’t resist and lost the job. The paulista only had difficulty when she served for the set, needing to save four break-points before closing.

The course of the second half was even smoother for the left-hander from São Paulo, who this time scored a break in the first game and opened 2/0 straight away. She extended the lead in the fifth and then only had to manage the lead until the end, this time without even facing difficulties to close, winning in the first match-point she had.

Bia was very firm with the serve throughout the match, put 80% of the first services on the court and ended up with 73% overall success. She faced five break-points against and saved them all. With 43% success in the return, the Brazilian ended up with 3 breaks in 11 opportunities.