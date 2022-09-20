Bia Miranda was a mechanic before entering the reality show

Bia Miranda was the last participant to enter “A Fazenda 14” (RecordTV), as she won the magazine vote on Thursday (15). While she was confined with MC Créu, Baronesa, Suzi and André, who were also vying for the last spot to enter the reality show, the 18-year-old made revelations about her personal life.

In addition to commenting on her situation with player Adriano Imperador, with whom she had an affair, Bia also spoke about her professional performance. For colleagues, Gretchen’s granddaughter also revealed that she did not believe the invitation made by the network.

“Man, when I received the invitation, I was already satisfied with the life I was in, with the routine I was, working too much. Then, when I received the invitation, I didn’t believe it. I said: ‘it’s caô, it’s a lie'”, he began telling his friends.

“What did you work with?”, asked Baroness and it was then that Bia revealed her job.

“I was a car mechanic, I worked with my boyfriend at dawn. We left at 8 am. Then, out of the blue, I got the news in the morning. I thought: ‘oh no, it’s a lie! It’s not possible! ‘. I started screaming,” he said.

In the conversation, Bia also said that her social networks are managed by the same manager as her grandmother, the singer Gretchen.

Gretchen’s granddaughter or not?

After being announced as Gretchen’s granddaughter, Thammy denied that Bia is actually the dancer and singer’s granddaughter.

“Hey! My two nieces are younger, how are they going to get into A Fazenda? One is two years old and the other is two and a half years old. The only granddaughters I know,” he said.

In the past, Thammy dated Jenny, Bia’s mother, and the relationship brought her closer to Gretchen. After the breakup, Gretchen continued to maintain a good relationship with her ex-daughter-in-law and ‘adopted’ Jenny, considering her her daughter at heart. The ‘Queen of Rebolado’ did not formalize the adoption in court.

