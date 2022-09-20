Bia Miranda was a mechanic before entering the reality show

Bia Miranda was the last participant to enter “A Fazenda 14” (RecordTV), as she won the magazine vote on Thursday (15). While she was confined with MC Créu, Baronesa, Suzi and André, who were also vying for the last spot to enter the reality show, the 18-year-old made revelations about her personal life.

In addition to commenting on her situation with player Adriano Imperador, with whom she had an affair, Bia also spoke about her professional performance. For colleagues, Gretchen’s granddaughter also revealed that she did not believe the invitation made by the network.

“Man, when I received the invitation, I was already satisfied with the life I was in, with the routine I was, working too much. Then, when I received the invitation, I didn’t believe it. I said: ‘it’s caô, it’s a lie'”, he began telling his friends.

“What did you work with?”, asked Baroness and it was then that Bia revealed her job.

“I was a car mechanic, I worked with my boyfriend at dawn. We left at 8 am. Then, out of the blue, I got the news in the morning. I thought: ‘oh no, it’s a lie! It’s not possible! ‘. I started screaming,” he said.

In the conversation, Bia also said that her social networks are managed by the same manager as her grandmother, the singer Gretchen.

Gretchen’s granddaughter or not?

After being announced as Gretchen’s granddaughter, Thammy denied that Bia is actually the dancer and singer’s granddaughter.

“Hey! My two nieces are younger, how are they going to get into A Fazenda? One is two years old and the other is two and a half years old. The only granddaughters I know,” he said.

In the past, Thammy dated Jenny, Bia’s mother, and the relationship brought her closer to Gretchen. After the breakup, Gretchen continued to maintain a good relationship with her ex-daughter-in-law and ‘adopted’ Jenny, considering her her daughter at heart. The ‘Queen of Rebolado’ did not formalize the adoption in court.

A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show

1 / 21 Small strawberry Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram two / 21 redhead from mars Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer. Reproduction / Instagram 3 / 21 Shayan Haghbin Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur. Reproduction / Instagram 4 / 21 Deborah Albuquerque Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 5 / 21 Thomas Costa Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) in his youth. Reproduction / Instagram 6 / 21 Iran Malfitano Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor. Reproduction / Instagram 7 / 21 Deolane Bezerra Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 8 / 21 Kerline Cardoso Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer. Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews 9 / 21 Tiago Ramos Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District. Reproduction / Instagram 10 / 21 Ingrid Ohara Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 11 / 21 Rosiane Pinheiro Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter. Reproduction – Facebook 12 / 21 Vini Buttel Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 13 / 21 André Marinho André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career. Reproduction / Instagram 14 / 21 Alex Gallete Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor. Reproduction / Instagram 15 / 21 Tati Zaqui Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo. Reproduction / Instagram 16 / 21 Bruno Thalamo Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist. Reproduction / Instagram 17 / 21 Barreiros petal Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman. Reproduction / Instagram 18 / 21 Bárbara Borges Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress. Reproduction / Instagram 19 / 21 Bia Miranda won the magazine vote and was the last confirmed pawn. Playback/PlayPlus 20 / 21 Lucas Santos Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT). Reproduction / Instagram 21 / 21 Pele Milflows At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter. Reproduction / Instagram

