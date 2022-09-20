Biden attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral; leaders participate in ceremonies | World

During this Monday (19) the body of Queen Elizabeth II undergoes a complete farewell ceremony. This event brings together almost all world leaders.
One of the first to perform in the halls of Westminster Abbey was the American Joe Biden.
US President Joe Biden inside Westminster Abbey — Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/REUTERS
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden back to back through Westminster Abbey’s main corridor (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Pool via REUTERS)
Shortly after Biden’s appearance, new British Prime Minister Liz Truss also attended the funeral events.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss arriving at Westminster Abbey (Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/REUTERS)
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie during a ceremony at Westminster Abbey (Photo: Phil Noble/Pool/REUTERS)
The former British prime minister also followed the group of leaders who entered Westminster Abbey together.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his back to the last position of this fraction of the row — Photo: Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS
The current president of Brazil and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro, also arrived at Westminster Abbey.
He was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle arriving at Westminster Abbey – Photo: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron stands next to his wife Brigitte inside Westminster Abbey (Photo: JOHN SIBLEY / POOL / AFP)
The French president also attended the farewell event for Queen Elizabeth II. He attended alongside his wife and First Lady Brigitte.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived at the Abbey accompanied by First Lady Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau (Photo: PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP)
President of Italy Sergio Mattarella alongside his daughter Laura Mattarella entering Westminster Abbey (Photo: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
The King of Spain, Felipe VI, attended the event alongside his wife, Queen Letizia.
The King of Spain Felipe VI with his wife Queen Letizia (Photo: Jacob King / POOL / AFP)