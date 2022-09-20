Black man is ignored by Charles III in line of greetings

Charles III jumps black man in line of greetings – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

In a video that is circulating on social media, King Charles III appears greeting and talking to people who were in line to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in London. The monarch, however, seems to ignore and skip a black man who was waiting to greet him.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Obakeng Ramabodu, who wrote: “Black man, you are on your own”.

The recording took great proportions and surpassed the mark of 156 thousand likes and 36 thousand shares. The video, which became news on several British websites, features images from CNN Brasil.

It is worth noting that British media reports also stated that all African presidents traveled to the funeral on the same bus. US President Joe Biden arrived in his own car, accompanied by a presidential escort.

