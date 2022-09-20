Bolsonaristas circulate video with fake research on social networks

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are circulating on social media a fake video with an excerpt from the National Journalgives Rede Globowith data on voting intentions for president from an Ipec poll (formerly Ibope).

In the image, presenter William Bonner says that, according to the survey, Bolsonaro has 46% of the voting intentions against 31% of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The excerpt was edited with the call “deep fake”a technique that uses artificial intelligence to manipulate images of faces and create facial movements and expressions.

Released on September 12, 2022, the survey shows Lula with 46% of intentions, while the current chief executive has 31%. The result is considered the biggest advantage of the PT candidate among all the latest surveys of large companies.

In a note, Ipec highlighted that the video is false and stated that it will report the video to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and MPE (Public Electoral Ministry) for the bodies to adopt the “appropriate measures”. Here is the full text (219 KB).

Also according to the Ipec poll, in an eventual 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT candidate would win by 53% against 36% for the current chief executive. In the previous survey, the score was 52% to 36% for the former president.

The survey polled 2,512 voters from September 9 to 11. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. It is registered with the TSE under number BR-01390/2022. It cost R$ 290,332.30 and was paid by the Rede Globo.

PowerDate

According to the latest survey PowerDate, Lula continues to lead the presidential race, with 43%, while Bolsonaro has 37%. In a direct confrontation, the PT would beat the current president by 51% to 42%. The gap between the two has narrowed in recent months. In the June round, it was at 17 percentage points. Now, it’s 9 percentage points.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 8%. Simone Tebet (MDB) is at 5%. The rates of the 2 also didn’t change in 7 days. Felipe d’Avila (New) scores 1%. In the previous round, he didn’t score.

Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP), Padre Kelmon (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU) did not have enough mentions to score. O PowerDate also tested Pablo Marçal (Pros), because the candidacy had an appeal not judged in the TSE at the time the research was registered. marçal, who left the disputedid not obtain 1% of the intentions in the survey.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected from September 11 to 13, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 298 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02955/2022.

