Bolsonaro does not call an enemy, says Malafaia about going to London

Pastor criticizes media for pointing out politicization in the president’s trip and says he will also go to New York

Pastor Silas Malafaia, leader of the Vitória em Cristo Assembly of God, said this Monday (September 19, 2022) he did not know exactly why he traveled with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to London. The Chief Executive left for London, United Kingdom, on Saturday (September 17) to attend the wake of Queen Elizabeth II.

The pastor, however, declared: “The president brought in a pastor and a priest on the issue of the Christian religion, about death and eternal life. It’s what I think”.

“Any president includes people in his entourage, anywhere in the world. He will not call enemy to accompany trip. Do you agree with me? Whoever is on the plane are people of relationship”said.

Watch the video of Malafaia’s conversation with journalists in London (15min31s):

Bolsonaro posted a photo on his profile on twitterwith Pastor Silas Malafaia and Father Paulo Antônio de Araújo, who are part of the entourage en route to the United Kingdom.

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), who accompanies his father on the trip, also published a photo with the 2. “Now the night on a blessed flight with Pastor Malafaia and Father Paulo Antônio de Araújo heading to the United Kingdom“, wrote the congressman in the publication.

See below the publications by the president and Eduardo Bolsonaro, respectively:

Malafaia went with Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle to the Burning Chamber of Queen Elizabeth II. Afterwards, only the couple went on to other commitments, such as signing the condolence book. The pastor also did not attend a reception hosted by King Charles III.

At 1 pm on Monday (5 pm London time), Bolsonaro left for New York, USA, where he participates in the opening of the United Nations General Assembly. Malafaia confirmed that he will also participate in the entourage, but without designation.

“If I went from London to Brazil, I would return easily. As it is a single trip, we are in the entourage. I have no representation there.” said.

The president intends to use images from the trip to London and the United States in campaign materials.

The idea of ​​the PL HQ is to show that Brazil is not a pariah internationally and that the government, under the leadership of Bolsonaro, is present at important moments in history. In addition, the group’s assessment is that the president’s presence at the queen’s funeral demonstrates sensitivity.