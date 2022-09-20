Bolsonaro puts ballot boxes under suspicion because ‘he is already predicting defeat’, says Lula | Elections 2022

The PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said this Tuesday (20) that President Jair Bolsonaro questions the security of electronic voting machines because “he is already predicting defeat” in the October elections.

Lula made the statement during a meeting in São Paulo with representatives of the tourism sector.

At the moment, the PT commented on Bolsonaro’s statements on Sunday (18), during a trip to London. The president told supporters that “there’s no way we can’t win in the first round.” Then, in an interview with the STB, he said that if he has “less than 60% of the votes, something abnormal” will have occurred in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Bolsonaro appears in second place in the voting intention polls, behind Lula. The most recent Ipec poll, released on Monday (19), shows the PT with 47% and the president with 31%.

“The man [Bolsonaro] You’re saying that if you don’t win in the first round with more than 60%, it’s because there was a problem at the polls. When he says that I am optimistic because he is already predicting his defeat. He is already predicting it because I think there is no way, there is no way that the people have not already priced the exit and return of democracy. And we want to come back to make this country happy again, this country to be beautiful, this country to be happy,” Lula said.

“I am very optimistic that we can win. I think that everything is prepared, moving forward for us to win the elections. Obviously, in elections and mining, we only know the result after the calculation”, stated the PT.

It was not the first time Bolsonaro has put the electoral system under suspicion. The president has cast doubt on the security of electronic voting machines, without providing evidence. He has also attacked ministers of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

An IPEC poll released on Monday (19), commissioned by Globo, shows former President Lula (PT) with 47% of voting intentions and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with 31% in the election for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022

In relation to the previous IPEC survey, on September 12, Lula went from 46% to 47%; Bolsonaro remained with the same percentage as then. The margin of error is two percentage points up or down.

According to Ipec, the result indicates a scenario of stability in the dispute – two weeks before the election.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) follows with 7% of intentions, the same rate as in the previous survey. Simone Tebet (MDB) had 4% of last week’s Ipec and now has 5%. Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) remained with 1%.

Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Vera (PSTU), Constituent Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP), Father Kelmon (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB) were mentioned, but they do not reach 1% each.