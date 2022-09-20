Bolsonaro’s trip to London has repercussions in international newspapers

posted on 9/20/2022 10:06 am



British press vehicles pointed to political use of the visit of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The chief executive made a speech in an electoral tone to supporters of his government on the first day of his trip to the United Kingdom, last Sunday, 18, and went to a gas station to record a video comparing the price of fuel with that of Brazil.

the conservative The Times gave the following title to an article: “Bolsonaro breaks the mourning to score political points”. The text reads that “the president of Brazil used his trip to the queen’s funeral to show his country how expensive fuel is in London”. The paper also says Brazilians reacted “mixed” to the video, “with many arguing that UK wages are significantly higher”.

O The Guardian called the president a “populist of South America” ​​and called the trip a “golden opportunity to boost his re-election campaign”. “Jair Bolsonaro uses visit to London for the queen’s funeral as an ‘electoral platform'” was the title given by the newspaper. “Bolsonaro immediately entered campaign mode, despite the moment of mourning,” the text reads.

O independent headlined “Bolsonaro is accused of turning visit to the queen’s funeral into a political rally”. In the same vein as the other publications, the vehicle reported the trip as a convenience for the Chief Executive’s election campaign. “The president of Brazil held an impromptu election rally, delivering an open-air campaign speech in London, where he came to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II,” the newspaper says.

Last Sunday, from the balcony of the Brazilian ambassador’s house, where he stayed, Bolsonaro made a campaign speech and said that most of the country does not accept discussing legalization of abortion, decriminalization of drugs and the so-called “gender ideology”.

“This is the understanding of the vast majority of the Brazilian people. I was in the interior of Pernambuco and the acceptance is simply exceptional. There is no way for us not to win in the first round”, said the president and candidate for reelection, in London.

Supporters of the president welcomed him in the United Kingdom wearing the shirts of the Brazilian team and shouting “myth” and “extraordinary man”.

Also in front of the ambassador’s house, there was a protest against the government, but in smaller numbers. The police had to surround the place after the two groups had a falling out and exchanged curses.

On Monday, 19, Bolsonaro got angry with a journalist who questioned him about the political use of the trip.