Botafogo adopts new strategy with sporting goods merchandising and internalizes store and product management to increase revenue

A great platform for promoting the brand and at the top of the fans’ wish list, the shirt of game is an asset that the Botafogo deal with priority. Aware of the potential of the sporting goods merchandising area, SAF is investing in a disruptive and innovative strategy in the market. To maximize results, the management of stores and products is now internalized, with the club’s professionals managing directly. Several actions are underway, such as the opening of a SAF branch in Campinas, and most likely in Goiânia.

SAF professionals identified the legal opportunities for logistical and fiscal optimization, making the process more profitable and less costly to the fan’s pocket.

“John Textor stimulates us daily in the search for creative and innovative solutions. This is market disruption. Traditionally, clubs earned a small percentage in royalties from the sale of shirts and products. Now the logic will be reversed. We gain full margin: we buy at cost price, sell with our own internal operation and guarantee full margin on sales. With this policy, we will be able to profit much more compared to the previous model. It is certainly a revolution in the merchandising market.“, highlighted the director general of the SAF Thairo Arruda.

“The structure involves the Campinas branch and a new one that will probably be opened in Goiás. The one in Campinas is its own Distribution Center that internalizes this operation. With the branch structure, we optimize taxes and guarantee the maximization of product margins. It is, in fact, disruptive in the market”, he added.

This operating model is being used in the current collection for sale and will also continue with the future supplier of sports equipment, whose definition is in the final stretch.

“Under the gaze of SAF at all stages of the process, this initiative will give absolute control over the processes and will allow Botafogo to get to know its fans in a way never before known, opening a large universe for data analysis, which will guarantee the best experience and maximize results. We hope to be among the top five clubs profiting from this revenue line, comparatively outperforming teams with historic sales greater than ours.“, concluded Thairo.