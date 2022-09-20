Botafogo-SP 1 x 1 Mirassol

Ribeirão Preto, SP, 19 (AFI) – The Mirasol missed the chance to win the long-awaited access in advance and, as a bonus, to have been guaranteed in the final of the Brazilian Serie C Championship with one round in advance. On the night of this Monday (19), even playing away from home, at Estádio Santa Cruz, in Ribeirão Preto, the Mirassolense team even took the lead, but had two players sent off in the second half and ended up in a 1-1 draw with O Botafogo-SP.

Anyway, the result keeps the two teams from São Paulo depending on their own strength to go up. Mirassol remains in first place in Group B with nine points and guarantees access in the event of a tie in the last round. Botafogo-SP comes in second with seven and will need to win or have a combination of results.

FIRST TIME

The duel started busy with both teams going forward in the first few minutes, but it was Mirassol who managed to open the scoring. In the 24th minute, after a corner kick, the ball fell to Rodrigo Sam who kicked it with the first shot and sent the ball to the back of Deivity’s net, who just watched the ball go in.

Minutes later, at 28, Botafogo-SP even drew with Gustavo Xuxa, but after the referee analyzed the VAR, he invalidated the bid due to a touch on the attacker’s arm. In the final minutes, Mirassol still had the chance to widen, this time with Mingotti catching a snake, but Deivity managed to make a great save. Therefore, the first half ended with a partial victory by 1 to 0.

SECOND TIME

On the return of the break, the fate of the game changed to Mirassol. In the 24th minute, Léo Duarte fouled João Diogo and as he had already received a yellow card, he was sent off. Minutes later, striker Junior Todinho, who had just entered, also received a red card. He fouled Jean Victor hard in the 40th minute and after the referee analyzed the VAR, he was sent off.

With two more men on the field, Botafogo-SP gained space and after a few attempts, drew level in the 43rd minute. Bruno Michel went to the bottom line and played for João Diogo, who crossed in the first place for Gustavo Henrique to tie the game. After that, the two teams went for the all or nothing, but the duel ended in a draw.

(Photos: Célio Messias/Paulistão Agency)

UPCOMING GAMES

Now, both teams return to the field next Sunday (25), at 5 pm, when the sixth and final round of Group B of Série C of the Brazilian Championship will be played in full. At home, at Estádio José Maria de Campos Maia, Mirassol hosts Aparecidense and Botafogo-SP visits Volta Redonda, at Raulino de Oliveira.