Bought a cell phone without a charger? Startup pays you BRL 300

people who bought cell phone without charger or who were injured in the purchase of the first generation iPhone 6, 7 and SE can be compensated. In fact, startup Regera has said that it will offer R$300 to everyone affected by Batterygate. The goal is to offer defense to clients so that large companies comply with what is guaranteed in legal regulations.

Bought a cell phone without a charger? Keep an eye on this startup

According to information from Regera, the focus of its service is among people affected by Apple’s Batterygate, Volkswagen’s Dieselgate and for cell phone sales without a charger. The search is for people who may have been harmed in the process of buying a product of this kind.

One of the startup’s proposals is to carry out the entire legal process on behalf of the user, and the user will receive 70% of the compensation due. The other 30% of the value stays with the company after the action is judged.

Another option for those who bought a cell phone without charger is to receive an advance amount, regardless of the outcome of the process. In this case, the advance amount will be the only one paid by the company, since it will keep 100% of the indemnity, in case the process is successful in court.

What are the cases handled by Regera?

Understand better what are the cases addressed by the startup:

1 – Apple’s Batterygate

In this case, it’s not just about buying a cell phone without a charger, but that the consumer has been affected by an Apple decision. The company is accused of having purposely reduced the performance of older cell phones by claiming battery wear.

2 – Volkswagen’s Dieselgate

Here, the startup addresses people who have been affected by fraud in Amarok’s emission sensors.

3 – Cell phone without charger

both the apple and Samsung have already sold cell phones without a charger and this can generate a lawsuit for companies.

It is estimated that the amount of compensation is around R$ 3 thousand, but the startup offers R$ 300 in advance payment, as described above.