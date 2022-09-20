“Boy, for these values ​​it’s a thing of…”; A gringo journalist claims that Real is one step away from announcing the purchase of João Gomes for a truckload of money

Flamengo is in the final of Brazil’s Cup and America’s Liberatorsalready in Brazilian championship the team saw its title shot slip away after losing the derby against Fluminense last Sunday (18), at Maracanã. With the defeat, the team went to the fourth place of the competition with 45 points, 12 of the leader palm trees.

Much of the team’s performance is due to the work of the board, which invested in good names in the ball market. In addition to Dorival Juniorwhich has given even more opportunity to the base red-black, even with a stellar cast. With this performance, some players have been attracting interest from teams in the European football.

How about the steering wheel João Gomes. According to information from the gringo journalist Martin Libermanwith nearly a million followers on twitterhighlighted that the Real Madrid is close to hiring the jewel red-black. “I have information that he is very close to Real Madrid. The White House would pay €30 million for him.”, he wrote.

In reais, the value reaches BRL 155.6 million reais at the current quote. Holder of the position under the command of Dorival Junior, João Gomes have a contract with Flamengo until December 2027. According to information from the transfermarktthe midfielder played 20 of the 27 games played in the Brasileirão.