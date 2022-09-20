Brad Pitt debuts as a sculptor with exhibition in Finland and says the work is ‘about where I failed in my relationships’ | Pop & Art

American actor Brad Pitt made his debut as a sculptor at the Sara Hilden Art Museum in Tampere, Finland. The announcement was made by the gallery this Monday (19).
Brad’s sculptures are part of a larger show by British artist Thomas Houseago, which also includes a series of ceramics by Australian alternative rock musician Nick Cave.
This was the first time the “basically self-taught” Hollywood star had presented his art to the public.
“For Nick and me, this is a new world and our first time. It feels good,” the actor told Finnish broadcaster Yle at the opening ceremony.
Pitt’s work includes a molded plaster panel that “represents a shooting” and a series of house-shaped silicone sculptures.
“For me, it’s about self-reflection. It’s about where I failed in my relationships, where I went wrong,” Pitt said in the opening.
The 58-year-old actor’s visit took the Nordic country by surprise, as his participation had not been announced before.
“In that sense, it’s exciting and wonderful,” the show’s chief curator, Sarianne Soikkonen, told AFP.
This exhibition is also Houseago’s first in the Nordic countries. The decision to include his friends Cave and Pitt in the exhibition was made during the Covid-19 pandemic and had to do with “events in the artist’s personal life”, Soikkonen said.