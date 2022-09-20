Braskem (BRKM5) launches new business front, Yduqs (YDUQ3) issues debentures and Usiminas (USIM5) goes to Cade against CSN (CSNA3)

The corporate radar highlights this Tuesday (20) the launch of Oxygea by Braskem, the issuance of R$ 500 million in debentures by Yduqs and the dispute between Usiminas and CSN in the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

Check out the highlights:

The company announced the launch of Oxygea, a business front that, according to Braskem, “will foster the emergence and development of new business initiatives focused on sustainability and digital transformation, through interaction with startups in the market”. The hub will count on an investment of US$ 150 million for the development of new businesses in up to five years.

“This launch is in line with the Company’s ESG commitments for 2030 and 2050, seeking to innovate with a focus on sustainable solutions,” reads the statement.

The company’s board of directors unanimously approved the issuance of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the total amount of R$500 million. The debt securities will be issued on September 23, restricted to qualified investors, and are valid for five years.

According to sources heard by the Reuters, Usiminas wants to present a petition to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) against the decision that allowed CSN to obtain a stake greater than 5% in the company. By determination of the antitrust agency, in 2014, CSN should sell 17% stake in Usiminas in five years, but at the end of that period, the company got another three years to complete the sale.

Now, CSN has once again asked for a waiver. Cade’s superintendent understood that there was no longer any need to sell the stake, as long as CSN does not vote at shareholders’ meetings. Currently, the company owns 12.9% of the capital of Usiminas.

In the petition against Cadem’s decision, Usiminas alleges that a superintendent cannot reverse a definition voted by all the antitrust agency’s board members. still according to Reutersthe company must also allege that CSN did not act as a passive investor and that Cade’s decisions gave CSN excessive time to sell the stake.

CVC informed the market that it celebrated a proposal for a possible acquisition of the startup Ōner Travel, an online travel sales platform for freelancers. “This possible acquisition will enable the addition of distribution channels not previously operated by the company, as well as adding a strong digital and technology culture,” CVC said in the statement.

Rossi Residencial (RSID3) informed this Monday (19), in a statement to the market, that it has filed a request for judicial reorganization at the 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganizations of São Paulo.

“The request for court-supervised reorganization represents a fundamental step in Grupo Rossi’s economic and financial restructuring process, which began in December 2017, with the restructuring of corporate debts contracted with financial institutions,” reads the text of the statement.

The construction company said it had set the date of September 27 this year for the payment of the second installment of dividends. A total of R$ 20 million will be distributed, which corresponds to R$ 0.109 per common share of the company. People registered as shareholders of the company on the base date of April 26, 2022 will be entitled to the benefit.

M. Dias Branco (MDIA3)

The company reported that the rating agency Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed the national long-term rating ‘AAA(bra)’ with a stable outlook for the fifth consecutive year.

Ferbasa (FESA3)

The board of directors appointed Silvano de Souza Andrade as the company’s CEO. José Ronaldo Sobrinho, who held the position on an interim basis until then, remains a member of the company’s board of directors.c

Sum Group (SOMA3)

The company informed that Truxt Investimentos reduced its shareholding position. The manager’s funds, which previously held 5.03% of the company, now hold 4.89% of the fashion retailer’s share capital.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related