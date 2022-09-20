Brazil has a moving average of 76 deaths from Covid each day; trend continues to fall | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (19) 60 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 685,482 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 76 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -27%indicating downtrend for the 16th day in a row.

Total deaths: 685,482

685,482 Death record in 24 hours: 60

60 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 76 (14-day variation: -27%)

76 (14-day variation: -27%) Total known confirmed cases: 34,636,731

34,636,731 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 6,972

6,972 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 8,046 (14-day variation: -56%)

In total, the country registered 6,972 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,636,731 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 8,046. The variation was -56% compared to two weeks ago.

Acre, Alagoas, Ceará, Distrito Federal, Paraná, Roraima, Santa Catarina and Sergipe did not record any death from the disease within 24 hours. Sergipe also did not have any new known case in this interval. Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte and Tocantins did not release new data on cases and deaths at the time of writing this bulletin.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

On the rise (3 states): AP, PB, MA

AP, PB, MA In stability (7 states and the DF): ES, PR, RS, AC, PI, DF, RJ, SP

ES, PR, RS, AC, PI, DF, RJ, SP Falling (13 states): MT, MG, AM, PE, CE, GO, BA, AL, PA, SC, RO, SE, RR

MT, MG, AM, PE, CE, GO, BA, AL, PA, SC, RO, SE, RR Did not disclose (3 states): MS, RN, TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).